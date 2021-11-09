In the peace of a mountain valley, a phoenix by the name of Amber lives happily with her family, but a tragic loss at the talons of a rival group of phoenixes will lead her through troubles that teach her much of her family’s history.
At age 16, Jeyda Bolukbasi is getting ready to publish her second novel. “The Phoenix” follows some of the themes of her first book, “Tuah.”
She likes exploring the importance of family and home, and expressing it through her own love for birds. While “The Phoenix” follows a group of the eponymous, flame-wreathed mythical birds, “Tuah” was about an Emperor goose who faces challenges and an injury just when the others are preparing to migrate.
Bolukbasi lives in Walterboro, but often visits her grandparents in Greenwood. She wrote “Tuah” when she was 13 years old, and self-published the novel.
“It was definitely the best feeling in the world, being able to hold the book in my hand,” she said. “But it was difficult knowing other people were reading my work.”
The self-publishing process was easier than Bolukbasi expected, but now that she’s 16 years old, she wishes she could go back and reassure herself. Publishing her own stories made her feel vulnerable, and she said she’d like to tell her younger self not to be ashamed of what she writes.
“It’s so scary to have other people read my work,” she said. “I’d say to write what you want to write.”
Her upcoming book stems from a story she wrote when she was only 7 years old. A friend of hers gave her a journal in elementary school, where her writing started.
“I wrote a version of ‘The Phoenix’ in that journal, and I always wanted to re-write it,” she said. “It’s so different now — the growth from elementary school to 11th grade is a huge change. I’m really excited.”
Bolukbasi was interviewed for the SCETV show “By the River,” and her interview is set to air at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Since her first book, she’s had more experience talking to people about her writing and said she’s excited to have people read her next book. She’s still working on self-publishing it, but said she hopes to have that settled this year.
“Everyone gave me really great feedback with ‘Tuah,’ and it made me feel a lot better about what I had written,” she said.