The late Dorothea Benton Frank, prolific best-selling novelist, co-wrote, before she died, a children’s book with her daughter, Victoria.
It’s about a boy who learns to stick up for himself and the things he loves, “Teddy Spaghetti.”
It went on sale May 12, right around the time one of Dottie Frank’s beloved beach reads, with strong female characters, would have hit bookstore shelves.
That prolific author of 20 novels, including “The Hurricane Sisters,” “Porch Lights” and last summer’s “Queen Bee” died an untimely death at age 67, on Sept. 2, 2019, after battling myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which can affect blood-forming cells in bone marrow.
The former fashion buyer and executive divided her time between Montclair, New Jersey and Sullivan’s Island, the latter of which was the name of her first book in 1999. It sold more than a million copies. Sullivan’s Island is also where Dottie grew up.
Now, Dottie’s passion for writing lives on in her daughter, Victoria, who calls the South Carolina’s Johns Island home.
Victoria and Dottie collaborated on “Teddy Spaghetti” illustrated by Renée Andriani. It is available for purchase online and wherever books are sold.
Victoria and her husband met in New York and are former French Culinary Institute students. They have two children ages 3 years and 6 months.
“Teddy Spaghetti” Victoria said, is loosely based on their son, Teddy.
The story is about a boy who really, really loves spaghetti but doesn’t love getting teased at school. When Teddy takes his favorite food to lunch, a bully calls him a not-so-nice name — Ted-dy Spa-ghet-ti.
“My mom and I joked that no one ever cut the umbilical cord between us,” Victoria said. “Right about the time I was about to give birth to my son, we started talking about writing together.”
One day, when her son was still a baby, Victoria said she started calling him Teddy Spaghetti and the book idea started to take shape.
“I married an Italian man,” Victoria explains of the nods to pasta in various iterations in the book. “My mom’s advice was to write what I know and write what I would want to read. We just decided to write a book about bullying and about being yourself and about sharing and about rising above negative energy.
“I think it’s all about the perspective, especially in what’s going on today, in our world,” Victoria continued. “I think it’s really important to adjust our lens. And, I think that is exactly what Teddy does when he’s confronted with a bully. ... If you can share spaghetti and make people happy, that’s a wonderful thing.”
Remarkably, “Teddy Spaghetti” was written by Dottie and Victoria in about two months. Harper Collins picked it up and the illustrator was selected.
“Maybe one day I will write more children’s books — ‘Toni Baloney’ and ‘Sweetie Petey’,” Victoria said. “Thanks to COVID-19, I’m not doing book tours right now, but I am doing a lot of virtual readings and story times on social media platforms. I hope, when this thing lightens up, that I can go on a tour, and go to schools and libraries and bookstores.”
Victoria is also following in her mother’s footsteps another way. She is writing her first novel.
It’s about a woman, Magnolia, who inherits a restaurant from her family, set in the Lowcountry.
The working title of the novel in progress comes from the name of a restaurant that Dottie Frank’s great-grandmother owned in Charleston, during the Great Depression, Victoria said.
“I decided to take that piece of my family’s history, loosely based on my own life and sort of write about what would happen if that scenario occurred,” Victoria added. “It’s a coming of age novel when you are in your late 20s and early 30s.
“My intention, hopefully, is to write more Lowcountry tales that are kind of under the same umbrella as my mother’s,” Victoria said. “I worked as a chef before I did anything else, that’s where I met my husband, who is also a chef.”
Luana Horry, one of Victoria’s editors at Harper Collins Publishers said in a statement to the Index-Journal that “witnessing Victoria and her mother work magic together on the book (“Teddy Spaghetti”) has truly been an experience of a lifetime” noting that the message of the book is a reminder “that kindness goes a long way.”