Pam Tebow never intended on being a voice for the unborn. It’s what she calls a “God story.”
It’s a story many have heard, but one Tebow highlights when she speaks at events across the country, much like she did Thursday at Crossroads Pregnancy Center’s Road to Life 2022.
“We were just missionaries in kind of an obscure place for so many years and who knew that our son who has a pro-life story would be a poster boy for pro-life,” Tebow said.
To most, he’s known as Tim Tebow, but Pam calls him Timmy. It wasn’t until the Heisman trophy celebration in New York, where a portion of an interview focusing on Tebow’s choice to not abort Tim, aired during the ceremony. Pam and Tim would later appear in a Super Bowl commercial celebrating family and life – a commercial that sparked controversy among many. A Barna Poll survey reported that as a result of the Super Bowl ad, 5.5 million people rethought their stance on abortion.
“That gave us an instant platform for our pro-life message. We never could’ve imagined that. I really call that a ‘God story’ because God is the one who wanted that story to be known,” she said.
Tebow calls Tim her miracle baby and many times during her pregnancy she thought she lost him. Pregnant in the Philippines, she contracted amoebic dysentery, the leading cause of death in the Philippines. She and husband, Bob, went to the doctor where they lived and were told she needed to have an abortion or she would lose her life. Although it was a difficult nine months, Tebow said “it was a time when I had to just trust in the Lord.”
“It was a challenging time, but our faithful God kept Timmy in the womb. Some of my issues began to subside a little and I was able to fly. We flew to Manila and I gave birth in a hospital. The doctor looked at my husband as Timmy entered the world and said, ‘Mr. Tebow, I have delivered 25,000 babies, but I’ve never been part of a miracle like this one.’ He said, ‘I can’t even explain how your wife and son survived’ because there was a tiny piece of the placenta attached,” she said.
Tim was somewhat malnourished when he was born, so Tebow asked all their family and friends to pray he would grow big and strong. She said God answered those prayers.
Tebow has since made a name for himself on and off the field for his athletic accomplishments and his religious beliefs. Before the 2009 National Championship, he wrote “John 3:16” under his eyes, replacing “Phil 4:13” that he’d donned all year long. The small change turned into an eerie coincidence three years later when Tebow, now playing for the Denver Broncos, was facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broncos weren’t favored to win, but won in an upset overtime victory with 316 passing yards, averaging 31.6 yards per completion, television ratings of 31.6, and Pittsburgh’s time of possession of 31:06.
It was another “God story” just like the testimonies from clients of Crossroads Pregnancy Center heard throughout the night – testimonies of men and women who walked through the doors with the intention of aborting their child and ultimately changing their minds.
While Tebow said their pregnancy was planned, she hoped that by sharing her story it would be an encouragement to other women trying to make a decision.
“They might have a Heisman trophy winner. Any child is valuable; every child has value. You don’t have to be a standout as far as the world is concerned,” Tebow said. “All of these stories at Crossroads are ‘God stories’ because you have such an amazing pregnancy center funded by all of you,” she said.
“If it weren’t for all the volunteers, staff and the supporters you wouldn’t be able to get the word out,” she said. “It takes all of us – a village of a lot of different people with different gifts and different parts to play.”
The Tebows continue to do work in the Philippines and in the States. Tebow shared that while serving in another country, her husband was approached by a man who had five girls to sell. The man asked Bob if he wanted to buy them. He did and the girls stayed with the church people and a boarding school was built for them. In this boarding school, she said, the girls are able to get an education and are being loved.
“The same thing happened with an orphanage where they were going to throw babies in the river because they didn’t want them, so we started an orphanage. You just don’t know what you’re going to do in life until you see a need. That’s why you have this ministry, because it’s a need,” Tebow said of Crossroads.