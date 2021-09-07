Either meant to be, or fate, or God’s work. Westview Middle principal Erin Watts described how three new teachers at her school came to be working there.
It’s been a long time in the making, she said.
Sally
The story starts in the fall of 2019 when Sally Watts — no relation to the principal — interviewed for a secretary job at Westview. She had a passion for the business world and had worked in HR, marketing, management, even insurance. She was in Erin’s top three but wasn’t offered the job.
Sally and her brother Joey Leo grew up in Greenwood with educators as parents. Her mother, Jaye Leo, had retired from Greenwood County School District 50 after a 33-year teaching career. Her father, Conrad Leo, spent more than 20 years as a band director and spent many years at Abbeville High School.
Neither Sally nor Joey had any intention of being second-generation teachers.
“I swore from a very early age that I would never teach,” Sally wrote. “Like, never. Living with educators showed me some very good and very ugly sides of education and I wanted no part of it.”
After not being offered the job at Westview, Sally’s prospects turned westward, away from the school and toward Calhoun Falls Charter School.
Sally’s husband Chris Watts was offered a job at Calhoun Falls Charter School and went, teaching middle school science and coaching football.
Then the infamous 2020 happened. Sally lost her job.
“Chris came to me one day and he was like ‘The business computer teacher at Calhoun Falls is leaving,’” Sally said. Those jobs are hard to come by, she added, teachers get in those positions and don’t leave them.
“I’m not teaching, I’m not doing it,” she remembers telling Chris. He told her to think about it and she did, eventually putting her name in the hat. After a virtual interview, she was hired and began teaching in fall of 2020.
“I just remember driving home from Calhoun Falls the first day of school and I cried the whole way home,” she said.
“I literally got in my car in Calhoun Falls and all 45 minutes I cried because I was so angry at myself for running from something I was so clearly meant to do.” She was meant to be a teacher.
She cried and told God she was sorry. “I just imagined God sitting up there like ‘We could have done this ten years ago,’” she said.
She and Chris enjoyed their time at Calhoun Fall, and they had no desire to leave, but they each had a 45-minute commute one way and it was taxing.
Looking for other openings, she noticed a middle/high school business computer teaching position online. “Which is crazy because they are so hard to come by,” she wrote.
A position had opened at Westview, and was then supposed to be a position shared by Westview and Emerald High.
Erin, Westview’s principal, saw Sally’s name and remembered her from their previous interview. “So she interviewed for the job and she was my frontrunner for that job,” Erin said. It worked out where the two schools no longer needed to share the position and Sally was hired to work at Westview.
After seeing a posting for a middle school science teacher online, Sally asked the principal what school the opening was for.
“I said ‘Actually it’s for Westview,’” Erin remembered.
“And I said jokingly ‘Do you know a guy?’ because I knew that her husband taught science in Calhoun Falls and she said ‘Well as a matter of fact, I do know a guy.’”
Chris
Chris said his favorite stories of being a teacher are taking “a kid who wouldn’t, and it becomes a kid who will.” He mentioned a student who claimed they don’t care about grades, but then requested to see their grade and grumbled about it dropping a few points. Another student this year was scared to even walk into his class when she first joined it. Now she’s talking and laughing with other students in class.
Chris and Erin had crossed paths before at Ninety Six High School and she knew he was outgoing and charismatic, and knew she wanted to interview him for the science teacher opening.
“I interview him, I know right then that I’m going to hire him,” Erin said. “Even while we were out here in the commons area, he’s talking to kids, he’s clicking with kids, he sees a kid that actually went to Calhoun Falls and has now transferred to Westview and he’s out here recruiting people for basketball and he doesn’t even know these kids,” she said.
So Chris is hired.
She asked him: Did he know anyone certified to teach sixth grade?
“Well I do know a guy,” he said. That guy was Joey Leo, Sally’s brother.
Joey
“I fought getting into teaching a lot,” Joey said. He attended Erskine College and later Lander University.
He didn’t know what he wanted to do but knew teaching was an option. He remembers a clinical at Rice Elementary — then Oakland — where he was helping a girl with fractions.
“I remember her being super confused at the start of it, then I remember the lightbulb and being able to see it in her face,” he said. He remembers seeing that lightbulb switch on, the moment she understood.
“That was my moment,” he said. “That was my moment where I went ‘OK, alright fine, I’ll do it.’”
After college, he worked at a Chick-fil-A for a few years, but wanted to teach. He had caught the bug. He spent years teaching and coaching in Lexington County school districts, most recently in Gilbert. He wasn’t actively wanting to leave but was willing to for the right position, which ended up being at Westview.
“I knew walking in the door, my admin was going to be jam up and that was not going to be a concern for me and that makes walking in the door itself a lot easier,” he said.
On July 22, all three — Sally, Chris and Joey — began teaching in District 50 at Westview, the school where Jaye, Sally and Joey’s mom, retired from.
“I’m really proud they’re here. I think it’s a big transition for all three of them but for it to all fall into place the way it fell into place, just life in general ... so many things have just fallen into place for them to all be here,” Jaye said.
Being in a classroom full of student is where Sally was meant to be, she said. The career she had run from turned into the career that made her whole.
She said her oldest son wants to be a teacher.
“So I feel certain we’ll have a third generation,” Sally said.