The tables were turned Friday when teachers in Greenwood School District 50 took to learning.
Elementary teachers from around the district came together to learn from one another about topics such as syllables, phonics, writing and more. Friday was a teacher workday for the district.
Teachers with less than one year of teaching joined with teachers with as much as 45 years of teaching to learn together from their peers.
Audrey Matthews, a first-year teacher at Merrywood Elementary, said it was nice to interact with teachers from other schools, and said it was encouraging to see her fellow teachers show up to learn more.
“Reading research is great, but face-to-face and interacting, especially when we’re in the same district, really, really helps since we’re all going through similar things,” Matthews said.
Dana Lee, also a teacher at Merrywood, said teaching is a profession where you never learn everything.
“You can always learn new things from new people,” Lee said.
“I love going into other classrooms and seeing something you didn’t think of yourself. It’s good for us all to get together and just share a variety of ideas.”
She mentioned that one of the trainings reinforced what she’s learning in LETRS training, which is focused on a phonics-based method of reading.
“To see it put in action in your own district is good,” she said.
Teacher Randi Maynard said the district is seeing new programs come in, so it’s nice for teachers to all get to learn about them together.
