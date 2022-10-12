Gov. Henry McMaster’s teacher recruitment and retention task force had its first meeting on Monday, setting up to study how to attract teachers to South Carolina and keep them in the classroom.
Teachers, school board members, superintendents, college educators, a college education student and legislators — all representing a variety of organizations, associations or factions of educators — sit on the task force.
Created by a budget proviso, the task force will submit recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly on six topics: increasing recruitment to the teaching profession, improving teacher preparation, transforming compensation for teachers, enhancing the effectiveness of teacher evaluation, improving working conditions for all teachers and identifying best practices from other jurisdictions and designing them for South Carolina.
According to CERRA, there were 6,927 teachers who did not return to the same school district during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year. Of those, 2,390 were early career departures of teachers with five or fewer years of experience.
Monday’s meeting was a planning meeting, with McMaster and a slate of state legislators giving their takes on the issue.
Chairperson Barbara Nielsen, former state superintendent of education, laid out the plans for the committee.
She said they use the term “teacher recruitment,” but said they are not piecemealing talking about the entire support staff, too: counselors, media specialists, psychologists and nurses, for example.
“This is a real interesting adventure we are entering on,” McMaster said at the start of the meeting.
He talked about how in the last few years, he’s met with business leaders who have visited South Carolina to see if it’s the right place to invest money.
For those that do, McMaster said, they give a lot of reasons for coming to South Carolina.
“Good tax structure, the mountains, the oceans, the clean water, a business-friendly legislature, best technical college system in the United States, research universities that work together and they go on and on,” McMaster said.
The biggest reason they give, he said, is the people.
McMaster said the state has to be sure that children can rise to the challenge presented by employment opportunities.
“We have to be sure that they’re safe, that they’re healthy and they’re educated,” he said.
He mentioned a budget surplus and federal funds that have come to the state. “We have the opportunity now to enter an era of great new prosperity unlike anything we’ve seen at least in a long time, if ever,” he said.
“But the basis of it is educating and training our people.”
One Lakelands school board member was appointed to the task force. Abbeville County School District board of trustees member Tim Rhodes sits on the task force. Rhodes is the regional director for 10 area school districts with the South Carolina School Boards Association.
