Henry McMaster at Teacher Recruitment and Retention task force

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during the Monday meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

 SCREENSHOT

Gov. Henry McMaster’s teacher recruitment and retention task force had its first meeting on Monday, setting up to study how to attract teachers to South Carolina and keep them in the classroom.

Teachers, school board members, superintendents, college educators, a college education student and legislators — all representing a variety of organizations, associations or factions of educators — sit on the task force.

