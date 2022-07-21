For those anticipating a need to restock school supplies after only a few weeks in the classroom, the perfect weekend is coming up.
South Carolina’s sales tax holiday, during which many items but largely school-related ones are exempt from sales tax, is Aug. 5-7.
Public school students in Greenwood and McCormick counties will have already been in school for a few weeks, and probably — hopefully — have already stocked up on school supplies. Abbeville County students will have been in school for a few days by then, too.
But if the kids have hit a growth spurt this summer and need some new kicks — or a new computer or wedding dress or necktie or shower curtain, mark those calendars.
Long story short, this statewide sales tax holiday probably won’t be too focused on the kids going back to school in Lakelands.
As school districts adopt the modified year-round calendar, which sends kids to school earlier than usual and provides additional breaks, the sales tax holiday might not provide the traditional opportunity for parents to buy school supplies without emptying their wallets.
The South Carolina code of laws dictates the specific weekend that sales tax is exempted (first Friday in August through the following Sunday) so while more and more districts begin school in July or at the very beginning of August, fewer families will get the tax break on school supplies the holiday provides.
The modified calendar isn’t losing popularity. Abbeville County will begin school on Aug. 2, before the sales tax holiday. Edgefield County begins on Aug. 1.
In other parts of the state, students in Florence, Marion, Kershaw and Pickens counties, to name a few, will have already begun school by Aug. 5 and at least one other district in the state plans to go modified in 2023.