Need new clothes, a book bag or maybe a bath rug?
Friday through Sunday will be the days to buy these items during the back-to-school sales tax holiday, which means a variety of purchases are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
Residents will be able to buy clothing, shoes, school supplies, blankets, bed spreads, bath towels, pillows and more.
Ed Moore, owner of David Lindsey-Clothier Inc. in Uptown Greenwood, said the tax holiday is usually a very good weekend for business. He expects it to be good again this year because of the current unprecedented times medically and economically.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused job loss, businesses to close down and financial instability across America. The tax holiday is a way to give people a break and cut expenses before children return to school in the fall.
Moore said the idea that the holiday is tax free generates plenty of interest from customers.
“If I put 7% off on a sale no one would come in, but when it’s 7% that they don’t have to pay in taxes it becomes a whole other world,” he said.
Items that won’t be tax-free during the holiday include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, items on layaway, rental clothing or footwear or any leased item for use in a trade or business.
A detailed list of items that are applicable to be tax-free during the holiday can be found at dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.