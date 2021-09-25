Locavore.
The word conjures images of tree-hugging hippies smoking funny-looking cigarettes lying on the ground humming “Grazing in the Grass” or hybrid-driving ultra-libs going to yoga class.
The truth is closer to home and more practical: A locavore is simply a person who eats foods grown locally whenever possible.
It’s a practice that includes visits to farmers markets, but extends further.
Meet the growersTwo operations that supply customers with locally grown foods are Metz Organix and Parisi Farms. They are among several growers that provide produce at farmers markets and various businesses.
Will and Holly Metts work on Metz Organix, which concentrates on growing produce “sustainably and regeneratively,” as Will says.
The farm is about 9 miles south of Greenwood off Chipley Road. It is a certified organic operation. The goal is to use sustainable, regenerative growing methods, with a focus on nurturing the soil, Metts said. Produce and meats are byproducts of the effort.
The farm tries to be carbon positive, to pull it from the atmosphere and store it in the soil, he said. Most farms run a carbon deficit, which is why they use fertilizer.
Metz Organix uses some fertilizers, along with mulch and bagged shredded leaves. As nature breaks down carbon, it provides a complete source of nutrients. That is stainable and regenerative in a nutshell, he said. It also uses some of its crops — such as chives — as an attractant for beneficial insects to provide natural pest control.
A fresh market garden is 6 acres, but smaller lots are used to permit crop rotation, along with several greenhouses, he said. The farm also offers pasture-raised chickens.
The genesis of the farm started with tragedy. Metts said he was an economics/finance major at Lander University when his father was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. He thinks his cancer was the result of agricultural chemicals and eating processed foods.
Since the family had land available, it seemed to be a good path to provide clean, organic food to the community, he said.
His father helped him get things off the ground. He was a true outdoorsman, Metts said. He was chopping bushes and cutting down trees two days before he died.
“I haven’t looked back,” Metts said after nearly six years of farming. He said people have told him similar stories about why they shop locally.
Michelle Parisi said her family came from Florida years ago and couldn’t find fresh foods in the area. They opted to grow their own starting in 2006, shared the produce with friends and the Abbeville County business grew from there.
She said the farm easily sees 200 customers during the summer. “We’ve been seeing the same customers for 10 years.”
Business has grown each year, except for 2020 when sales dropped because of COVID-19, Parisi said.
Growth is largely a result of word-of-mouth advertising. Neighbors and friends and the community talk to each other.
“It helps us year after year,” she said.
Even with people talking, Parisi said it is surprising that some people have lived their whole lives in Greenwood and don’t know about the farmers market.
The farm has seen increased business with restaurants and nursing homes, such as Montague’s Restaurant, the Village Grill in Abbeville, Grits & Groceries in Belton and Wesley Commons, an assisted living home in Greenwood, she said.
Parisi Farms has appeared at other farmers markets, but the Greenwood market is where support is strongest, she said.
What brings people backTomatoes are what attracts people the most,” Parisi said. At the start of September, tomatoes had premium positions on tables with varieties ranging from slicing and cherries to heirlooms, such as Cherokee purple.
“They are finicky plants to grow, but they have a better flavor,” she said of the tomato. One customer agreed as she gushed about the variety. “Yes, it’s hard to beat Cherokee purples,” Parisi said.
Flavor is one of the reasons customers come back. Parisi said she is told over and over is that people can taste the difference. They tell her the quality is something they can’t find in large grocery stores.
To her, it’s no surprise. Produce in a large grocery store is grown to have a long shelf life, Parisi said. Food in grocery stores is harvested several weeks before it gets to the counter.
By comparison, Parisi Farms’ produce is picked either the night before or the morning of the day they are available for sale. Parisi said usually the farm doesn’t have anything older than one week.
Until this year, Metts said he grew a variety of produce, but it seemed he was spreading himself too thin. He looked at what other organic farms in South Carolina grew and changed his efforts by picking up organic produce from five farms within 50 miles of Greenwood to sell. Metts focuses on growing products other farms don’t offer.
Organix offers mostly cherry tomatoes and tomatoes for slicing, peppers, broccoli, spinach, okra and radishes.
Fall plantings started from Aug. 7-20 with the waxing and waning gibbous moon, he said. Each crop has its own set of diseases and pests to deal with.
“It’s like children — how many can you deal with, five or 30?” he said. “How many farmers do you need at a farmers market, all with the same thing?”
The locavore community is small, but steady. Greenwood County has about a 70,000 population, he said. Out of those, from 40-50 people actively seek out local foods before going to a grocery store.
“I can probably introduce you to all of them,” Metts said.
Along with the farm, the Mettses have a small store on Edgefield Road, across from Self Regional Healthcare. He estimated they do at least double the business at the store that they do at the farmers market.
Not everybody can visit a farmers market only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., he said.
Growing upWill’s work has led him to the field of real estate development with his latest project: He is rehabilitating a property on Maxwell Avenue just a few doors down from The Mill House to serve as a store for food products. Metts expects to open the store in early October.
“This is my new full-time job.” Holly manages the original store on Edgefield Street, across from Self Regional Healthcare. Part of her work involves filling the store with aromas of recipes featuring locally grown products. He estimated he spends about two days a week working at the farm, which has a full-time caretaker.
The advantage of the new location is increased traffic. Metts estimated he has seen up to 1,000 vehicles driving by the storefront in an hour. It also has much more foot traffic than the Edgefield location.
With the addition of the Maxwell Street store will come changes. Metz said he aims to make the Edgefield Street store more of a “shared-use kitchen.”
An example is people buying ingredients at wholesale to make a product selling it at the store. People can capitalize on their secret family recipes, Metz said. Retired people could use it as a hobby, or people who can’t afford to run a full business operation can use it to get a product out.
It’s all part of a plan to expand the customer base. Over five to six years, the farm has seen largely the same customer base, he said.
“Most people want convenience — they want it now. It’s instant gratification. We’re all guilty of it,” Metts said, admitting that he visits The Mill House to eat. “Our goal is to discover ways to have local healthy foods be convenient,” he said.
The more convenience you can provide, the larger your customer base will be, he said echoing lessons he learned from his time at Lander.
Not everybody likes to cook, but they want clean, fresh, healthy meals. Greenwood has no such businesses, he said. “We aim to fulfill those gaps in the food system.”
Metts likened his plans to DoorDash where people can receive a box with foods and recipes.
Lesson plansParisi also noted the allure of convenience and the damage it can do. Some people have never seen a fresh beet and don’t know how to prepare it.
She doesn’t mind teaching them.
“We’ve always learned from trial and error, so it’s easy to teach people,” she said. “It’s not as complex as people make it out to be. It takes one minute to tell someone how to cook something.”
“Her favorite part of the farm is being able to provide quality foods,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding feeling.”
“Surprisingly, I’d say up to 70% of people go for the ‘strange’ foods,” she said. “I tell them of the flavors and how to cook and most people will try it out.”
People shouldn’t be stuck in a routine, she said. Don’t be afraid to try something new.
Metts and Parisi decried the use of processed foods and the use of chemicals in produce and their effects on health.
“It’s a health care issue,” said Parisi, who has eaten locally produced food for 12 years. “I believe what you are told as a child that ‘you are what you eat.’ Food is health care.”
There is a lot of ignorance of people not knowing how many chemicals are sprayed on foods which are then covered with wax, Parisi said. There are fumigants, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, synthetic fertilizers and ethylene inhibitors — which slow ripening and result in a long shelf life — and the wax which keeps the inhibitors on the product.
“It’s scary when you realize how much food is sprayed,” she said.
Regarding people’s arguments that sometimes local food is more expensive, Metts said “you can pay for good, healthy food now and you won’t have to pay health care bills later.”
Stretching food dollars is natural, he noted. “There is a lot of education involved. All people see are prices, that’s been bred into us.”
“Support good people doing good things,” Metts said. “Our money doesn’t go out of state. I try to keep it as close to Greenwood as possible.”
Going localFor those who want to go organic, Metts offers simple, yet practical advice: Change one thing, one month at a time.
“You can’t do it all at once. That results in burnout,” Metts said. Do it right and he said, “Pretty soon, your whole life will be changed.”
“Don’t go on any crazy diets or a meal plan. Eat the right foods and the right portions and amazing things will start to happen,” he said. “It all adds up to a whole lot of change.”
People should also ask questions. One of the issues about being a locavore is what “local” means.
“When you see ‘local’ food in a store, what does that mean?” Metts said there is no standard definition — one agency defines local as 500 miles while another defines it as 1,500 miles.
For himself, Metts said “local” means 50 miles away. The farthest farm he buys produce from is in Watsonia, about 41 miles from Greenwood.
When shopping, people should ask “Where does your food came from?” and “Can I see it at the place where it’s grown?” If they say “No,” Metts said they don’t want you to know something.