Information on eating local

Plenty of information on organic foods and farms exists. The state Department of Agriculture website atnagriculture.sc.gov/ offers a wealth of information. The website organic.ams.usda.gov is a good source of information for people interested in organic foods.

For recipes featuring certified South Carolina products, people can visit instagram.com/certifiedsc/. To find out where you can find producers of local foods in South Carolina, visit certifiedsc.com/where-to-buy-local/.