ABBEVILLE — He who hesitates ... is sick.
That’s an uncomfortable possibility facing the state as vaccine hesitancy stymies vaccination programs to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a troubling stumbling block for an area that had been showing the rest of the state how it’s done.
When vaccination drives kicked off across the state, Abbeville County led South Carolina, according to Dr. Trey Moore, one of the leaders of Abbeville Area Medical Center’s drive to fight the coronavirus.
“If you look around the state early on, we were kind of leading the charge as far as vaccine rates,” he said last week. “It was a very high take-up early on.”
What people battling the pandemic did not anticipate was having the availability of vaccines, he said. Starting in February, the availability of vaccines and the opportunity to get them was tremendous and the medical center was able to get many more shots in arms than staffers expected.
All about the numbersIn Abbeville, up to 16,000 doses of vaccine had been delivered by early June, Moore said. Although official numbers are difficult to get, he estimated that in Abbeville County up to 6,000 people are fully vaccinated.
If asked about a 16,000 doses number in December, when vaccines were becoming available, Moore admitted he thought that would have been a bit ambitious.
Early on, he said he thought the ability to reach full vaccination rates would have been by middle or late summer. The ability to reach full vaccine rates was attainable last week. Several states by then had vaccinated 80% or more of their population.
South Carolina is not one of them. Moore estimated that between 50% and 60% of Abbeville County’s population has been fully vaccinated or is eligible. It’s not a really great number, he said.
South Carolina hovers around 150 to 400 news cases a day; the state sees from 3-10 deaths a day, he said.
“We’re not the bottom five in the country in a vaccination standpoint, but we’re sure as heck not far away,” Moore said.
One example of the benefits of a high vaccination rate is Vermont, which Moore indicated has vaccinated about 80% of its population. On May 31, two people in Vermont were hospitalized for COVID-19 and the state reported three new diagnosed cases.
Vermont’s population is just one-third of the population of South Carolina, yet South Carolina has 100-fold more cases of COVID-19 and its hospitalization rates are greater than 100-fold. That is the difference between an 80% vaccination rate and a 50% vaccination rate, Moore said.
His concern is if South Carolina doesn’t get to a 70 to 80% vaccination rate by winter, a third wave of COVID-19 cases will arise.
Reluctant to get helpRight now, the hinderance in achieving significant numbers of vaccinations and being done with coronavirus is people not wanting to get the vaccine.
That’s a situation Kay Jones and Sherry Kolb encounter.
They both came out of retirement to help counter the pandemic. They work at a vaccination station at Ingles. On June 7, they waited as some people lined up while others paid no attention to them.
That’s how you know people don’t want a vaccine; they don’t make eye contact, they said.
During a roughly 30-minute period last Monday, they provided vaccines to more than 12 people. The group included young and old people. The only person who didn’t get a vaccine was a woman who remembered that she had an appointment to get a mammogram.
Betty Ubah of Abbeville received her second vaccination. When asked why she got it, she replied, “lots of grandchildren.”
Kolb said most people, especially the elderly, are more likely to have gotten the vaccine.
She and Jones encourage all people to get vaccines, especially younger people. If the coronavirus can’t get to older people, it will move to those who aren’t vaccinated, they said.
Kolb, Jones and Moore cited reasons given to them for why people don’t get vaccines: they affect fertility, microchipping and tracking devices. Kolb and Jones recalled one man who declined to get a vaccination, saying it would change his DNA.
“It’s more difficult to argue those points sometimes because the statements are often so out of the bounds of reality that it’s hard to counteract with facts,” Moore said. “It’s a difficult conversation.”
The goal is just trying to convince people to get vaccines so we can get our numbers up, he said.
Moore, Jones and Kolb all lauded the job medical center staff has done to reach out into the community.
Right now, a lot of time is spent on education and outreach to improve rates in county, Moore said. Education falls into different categories; one is general messaging from the state on safety and effective of vaccines on television, radio and the internet.
Most education he has taken part of on a daily basis is one-on-one meetings with patients in the office, Moore said. During discussions, he tries to understand reasons for hesitancy, tries to encourage people — based on actual data — why they should get vaccines, and why it’s important, why it affects them and why it might affect their parents.
Also, Moore talks to them about why he thinks it’s safe, why he is comfortable with the long-term safety data, why he is comfortable with the speed the vaccine was developed, and sharing stories of his struggles through COVID-19 in trying to deal with management of the disease and dealing with the health of the county, and the encouragement he has given to family and friends to get vaccinated.
“I think we’re in situation now where it really is winning over every person. I look at it as every conversation I have gets people one step closer to vaccination,” he said.
What people
worry aboutOther concerns to address include the speed of the vaccine’s development.
The MRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, were basically developed after MERS outbreak in 2011-12, Moore said.
The genetic sequence of virus was determined and two researchers isolated the region of the genetic code for a particular protein. They developed a stable MRNA molecule encoded for that protein. The researchers shopped around the molecule to pharmaceutical companies in 2013-15, but there was no longer a threat of coronavirus, so it sat in a freezer for five to six years. Then COVID-19 arrived.
Once people understand the development of the molecule, the pre-clinical aspect was in place such that Phase I clinic trials could start the same day the nation saw its first case of coronavirus, Moore said. All researchers had to do was pull it off the shelf. The timeline seems short, but it was a little more expanded.
“That assuages some fears,” Moore said.
Another concern regards the emergency use authorization, how quickly FDA approved the vaccine. The reason it went through the FDA was because Phases I, 2,3 trials could be done at same time. The procedure has been used before with other drugs.
What many people don’t realize is when doing trials to show a vaccine is effective, you need a lot of cases of the virus, Moore said.
“When we were were doing trials last summer, we had COVID running out of our ears,” he said. “And so it was not hard to reach the numbers to reach significance because COVID was everywhere.”
The nature of the disease and the poor job the nation was doing controlling it allowed researchers to finish trials quickly, he said.
Long-term side effects are another concern. Up to 99.9% of side effects occur in the first two weeks, Moore said. Basically, all side effects have occurred within the first six weeks. There has not been significant documentation of side effects that extend beyond the six-month mark and the nation has passed it.
Why are shots
important?Another reason cited to not get the vaccine is people say the pandemic is easing up or “I’m young and healthy, why should I get vaccinated?”
That is one of those things where you have to convince people of the benefit to the greater society, Moore said. You might be around elderly folks for whom a vaccine might not be as effective; or you might be around people who can’t get the vaccine for legitimate reasons.
“You getting the vaccine helps them in the same way that we were able to eliminate smallpox or polio,” he said.
It’s not like polio was causing terrible paralytic effects in adults — it wasn’t — it was a disease of childhood. Adults got vaccinated and nations eradicated it, he said.
Fighting the good fightMoore lauded Jones’ work on vaccinating people. She is eager to answer questions and share her experiences with vaccines. “She is changing hearts and minds one shopper at a time,” he said.
On the state level there are programs, such as the S.C. Brewers Guild which is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control with its “Shot with a Chaser” program. Vaccination clinics are being offered by guild members. A free beer will be offered to people 21 years old or older who get vaccinated. Sodas are available to people younger than 21. People can visit DHEC’s website for locations and times.
Moore said DHEC also offers vaccines to any homebound person, no questions asked.
“We have the opportunity to really enter into fall and winter next year with COVID being an afterthought,” he said. “I think it’s our goal to make it an afterthought.”
The path to making COVID-19 an afterthought is simple. As Kolb said, “It’s free, it’s easy and it’s the right thing to do.”