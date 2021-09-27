WARE SHOALS
Barbecue usually brings people out.”
Rick Holland was prophetic in speaking about his hopes for the first Catfish Feastival Barbecue Festival on Friday and Saturday in Ware Shoals. People trickled in throughout the day and in the evenings, and the downtown square was packed.
Craft vendors and carnival rides attracted their fair share of attention and catfish dinners were provided, but the true attraction was the people with the barbecue teams who vied for awards and something even more important — talking.
While the awards are nice, said Wayne Kelly of Rubbin’ Butts BBQ, but after 25 years of cooking, the best part is meeting people and talking.
“You meet so many different people, so many nice people,” he said. “I’m a people person.”
After so many years, he said he has met people who are 25 years old who he remembers from when they were babies. “That tells me I’m getting old.” Some people admit they visit the festivals to see him.
Given that he usually attends from 25 to 30 festivals a year, in addition to catered events, that’s a lot of company, although Kelly admitted COVID-19 has cut back his schedule.
For those who are curious, the name Rubbin’ Butts harkens back to the early days of the cook team. Kelly said everyone was crowded in a small space, prompting his son to exclaim “Stop rubbing butts.” The name stuck.
Kelly wasn’t the only one for whom talking trumped barbecue. Marco Young walked up to Smokey Gray’s BBQ Shack with a blunt request: “I just want brisket. I don’t want a sandwich, I don’t want bread. I just want meat.” He then put two tickets in a jar on the counter for the people’s choice award.
He said he had sampled the meat from all the barbecue teams and then returned to Smokey Gray’s.
While waiting on the brisket, he talked with the cook and learned that their families knew each other. That prompted an attempt to catch up after decades of separation. They swapped tales of who has done what, where everyone had gone and even one a story about attaching M80s to arrows and then shooting the arrows to watch the fireworks. Young was so engrossed that the brisket cooled down.
Still, the barbecue was the star. Broken Road BBQ won the award for the best ribs, Smokey Grays won the award for best butt, Firehouse Smokers won the award for best chicken and Firehouse Smokers won the overall award.
Team members marveled at the closeness of the scoring. Barely two points separated the top four teams and a fraction of a point separated the first and second place teams.
“We’ve got some great barbecue in the state,” said Brian Snavely, a judge with the South Carolina Barbeque Association. Six master judges scored the teams’ barbecue.
A first-time visitor to Ware Shoals, Snavely said he intends to return.
“This is what barbecue is all about. It brings you to places you never expected,” he said.
Proceeds from the event will go to next year’s Catfish Feastival. Holland indicated some music groups have already signed up for the event.