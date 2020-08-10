In a rural, master-planned community such as Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, social programs are critical.
“It is the fabric of any community, but especially for a lifestyle-based community like Savannah Lakes Village,” Savannah Lakes General Manager and CEO Kirk Smith said. “It’s hardwired into our mission. It’s why we exist. We exist to provide a vibrant, connected, strong community where people belong.”
Smith said that, going into 2020, he and his team had an exciting schedule of full-year activities and events. Then COVID-19 happened.
“Obviously, in March, we had to completely take a step back and begin recalibrating what things were going to look like,” Smith said. “It has been just truly day-to-day iterations and trying new things — always going back to our mission of providing a vibrant, connected and strong community — and keeping a focus on the needs of our membership and the needs of our team during this time period — and matching those needs and seeing how we can live out what we’re here to do during this COVID-19 environment.”
Savannah Lakes Village has two main restaurants: The Village Grille and Monti’s Village Bar and Grillroom. They closed for indoor service during the pandemic and have yet to reopen.
They have served meals on the patios and porches; however, Smith said the closures provided new opportunities.
The restaurants started curbside pickup and dockside delivery. Also, it gave SLV a chance to renovate both restaurants and consider new options. For the River Grille, that meant transforming an overflow room into a more casual pub, complete with game room activities.
“We had to really reinvent our club services programs,” Smith said.
While golf continues to be popular amid COVID, Smith said boating activity has increased.
“With the growth in the community, there has been an uptick in demand for our community docks,” Smith said.
The village already has a number of community dock slips and is adding nearly two dozen more. The restaurants also have been providing dockside pickup.
“One thing the COVID-19 environment did was to drive a lot of interest and greater participation in low-risk outdoor activities,” Smith said. “So, boating jumped off the chart, and golf has been very strong from that standpoint as well.
“We have very competitive and highly structured golf tournaments. One of our initiatives was to make golf more social and make it more appealing to a broader base of people who live in Savannah Lakes Village.”
The plan was to include more social activities centered on golf tournaments and leagues, but the pandemic has limited that.
“We are prepared for more events this fall that are more bring-your-lawn chair-type events and socially distance,” Smith said.
SLV has another restaurant, the Village Cafe, inside its Recreation Center. It’s outside the bowling area and the indoor pool. While the gym and locker rooms have been closed, the indoor and outdoor pools have been open to members only. Outdoor activities, such as tennis and pickleball, have continued.
“We’ve been very aggressive on putting the health and well-being of our membership and our team first and foremost in every decision we make,” Smith said. “But, with that, we still provide for services and some degree of social engagement. We just kept finding ways to adapt, day to day, to the changing situation.”
The clubhouse team has been certified through Palmetto Priority, the DHEC model for best practices for reopening and operating restaurant services during COVID-19.