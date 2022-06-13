When a person disappears, it’s all boots on the ground to find and reunite them with their loved ones. One of the resources available to the community to help families in the event their loved one does disappear is the Take Me Home program offered by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
The program is not new to the Sheriff’s Office, but since the COVID-19 pandemic began there hasn’t been much outreach promoting it — although Sheriff Dennis Kelly does cover the program during his community update meetings.
He said the program can be used in instances when, for example, a child who is autistic or a person with dementia wanders off and finds themselves lost and confused.
“What the program does is you get us the information, keep an updated picture, a description of them. If their physical characteristics change — a lot of weight loss or weight gain that may change the way they appear to keep us updated,” he said.
Once they have that information, it’s sent out to deputies so they have a picture to know who they’re looking for. And in some cases, the Sheriff’s Office will utilize drones, bloodhounds and Code Red to help find people.
“Any time we go out in the community we like to let people know it’s available if they want to enroll their loved one. Even if they’ve never wandered off it’s still helpful to have that information,” Kelly said.
There is no charge or enrollment fee and it is voluntary for residents to participate. Kelly said residents interested in having their loved ones in the program should contact the Sheriff’s Office.
