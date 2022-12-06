Burglar

As deliveries are being made to homes this holiday season, homeowners are encouraged to have a plan in place when it comes to making sure your packages are protected.

 Pixabay

It’s the most wonderful time of year, but it can turn costly if you or someone you know falls victim to porch pirates this holiday season.

Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said the city hasn’t experienced many porch thefts from homes this year, but residents should still take precautions.

