It’s the most wonderful time of year, but it can turn costly if you or someone you know falls victim to porch pirates this holiday season.
Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said the city hasn’t experienced many porch thefts from homes this year, but residents should still take precautions.
“It’s a crime of opportunity and I guess that’s probably the biggest message to people. If it’s set up such that it creates an opportunity for them that’s what they’re going to steal,” he said.
He said it’s low risk, high reward.
“Everybody is ordering presents and all you’ve got to do is look for that black Amazon tape on the box. It takes six seconds to pull in the driveway or walk up the sidewalk, take the box and walk off,” Link said.
But extra measures such as breaking down boxes and throwing them in the trash to putting special instructions on deliveries can go a long way.
“Have packages delivered during a time when you know someone will be there to receive them or placed in a location that’s not visible from the street. This is one of the times of year when I stress to people get to know your neighbors. All you need is one trustworthy neighbor,” he said.
And if you do fall victim to a package theft or see suspicious activity in your neighborhoods, Link said people don’t need to hesitate to call 911 and should stay on the phone with dispatch until an officer shows up.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.