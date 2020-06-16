Maj. T.J. Chaudoin will become interim chief of the Greenwood Police Department on June 27 following the retirement of Gerald Brooks.
His appointment by City Manager Julie Wilkie was announced at Monday’s City Council meeting by Ryan Thomas, assistant to the city manager. Wilkie was out of town.
“It’s an honor,” Chaudoin said. He said he wants to continue the work that Brooks has done and maintain the highest level of service.
Chaudoin started his career in law enforcement in 1995 working for the state Department of Corrections at the age of 21. He joined the Greenwood Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer working his way up to major of operations.
In his current role, he oversees the daily operation of the police department.
“The biggest focus I have is on community policing,” Chaudoin said. He already has a program within the department that uses community-based problem solving skills.
Chaudoin is certified through the American Crime Prevention Institute and is considered to be a crime prevention expert.
Also announced at the meeting was the interim director of public works who would fill the position of Billy Allen who departed the city earlier this month.
Erik Leary, who has worked for the city in public works for 14 years, has been named acting public works director. Leary started as crew leader with the grounds division and he most recently served as assistant director of the department.
Prior to working for the city, Leary worked for more than five years with Greenwood County Parks and Recreation.
During the meeting, three people were on the agenda to speak to the mayor and council. LeShae Morton from Black Lives Matter – Greenwood was the first to speak. She called for the city to institute an independent citizens review board with subpoena power to look into the city police department. She also advocated for implementing the policy of 8 Can’t Wait, which is a collection of policies that are aimed at reducing police violence. Morton also called on city council to defund or divest the police department’s budget. She advocated for taking some of the money away from the police department and use it for communities in need.
Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church spoke to council about being a bridge between groups in the community.
“God has given us here an ‘I hear you’ moment,” McCray said.
He pledged to support the Black Lives Matter group, the mayor, city council, Sheriff Dennis Kelly and Chief Gerald Brooks.
“Let’s build together,” McCray said. “Let’s not burn down our buildings.”
Lastly, Marcial Renea Little spoke about the Gage Street Park. She asked the city to take over the park and make improvements. Councilman Johnathan Bass said the city would look into who owns the park.
In other business, council voted 5-2 to advance a provision that would allow the city manager to issue temporary event permits that would relax open container laws to allow for the outdoor possession of beer and wine during events. Voting in opposition were Councilman Ronnie Ables and Councilwoman Linda Edwards.
Council approved four ordinances that were given second and final reading after a public hearing. All were zoning ordinances and passed unanimously. A fifth ordinance was approved unanimously after a public hearing, but it was only in first reading.
Louise Robinson was appointed unanimously to serve on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee in the seat formerly occupied by George Ligon.
Council voted to have a closed-door meeting to receive legal advice about an agreement with Greenwood County. Council then voted to amend the consent agenda to include an ordinance to give the city’s consent to Greenwood County to proceed with an amendment to a previous agreement about a multi-county business park. It passed on first reading.