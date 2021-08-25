The love train pulled into the station Tuesday evening, as the United Way hosted its campaign kickoff at the Railroad Historical Center.
The ‘70s-themed bash featured the debut of a music video by The Swingin’ Medallions covering The O’Jays’ “Love Train,” shot inside the historic cars at the railroad center. United Way staff are asking the community and their campaign partners to hop onboard as the new year’s fundraising campaign starts.
“It’s an absolute delight to share this with the community again and continue to foster a community spirit,” said United Way of the Lakelands President and CEO Marisel Losa. “We really missed out on the opportunity to do this last year.”
The event was outdoors, with the railroad center’s lawn decorated and tables featuring train-themed centerpieces. Losa said she wanted the event to be festive and bring some joy for the United Way’s industry partners that came out to enjoy themselves.
This year’s campaign season comes with new staff and new fundraising partners, along with businesses that used to host campaigns and are returning this year. These workplace fundraising campaigns bring in money to do the community investment work the United Way is known for. The United Way is partnering with employers who join the campaign and providing community updates and resources to these partners to show how the United Way’s work targets community needs.
“Folks have really stepped up to support the cause,” Losa said. “I think people are really understanding the work and believe in the work we’re doing in this community.”
The United way invests in programs that target education, health and basic needs for the people of the Lakelands. Losa said their work focuses especially on prominent issues identified by partner agencies, such as youth violence and mental health.
The group’s approach might shift in the future, however, as she said she and the United Way board will be meeting in the coming weeks to brainstorm what ways they can better serve the community moving forward.
“Where does our focus need to be,” she said. “Being able to help our community partners by providing resources and supporting what they’re doing is key.”
The Greenwood Counts Community Consortium, a team effort made up of multiple community figures seeking to use United Way data and on-the-ground community insight to find solutions to some of the area’s starkest problems, is the engine that drives the United Way’s future work. It provides a platform for people involved in community service efforts to work together on difficult issues, Losa said.
“How can we utilize those tracks to best inform the community and ensure the United Way is re-investing community dollars in the best way possible, because that’s really what we do,” she said.
Though the event was a party to celebrate a new campaign, it was also a celebration for Hannah Gantt, director of resource development at the United Way. This is her last year with the organization, which she said she joined to meet people, help the community and find new ways to make Greenwood thrive.
Gantt was the one who helped organize the music video the United Way debuted Tuesday. She reached out to The Swingin’ Medallions and asked the Greenwood icons if they’d get involved in making a promotional video for the campaign. David Holloway shot and edited the video, with Josh Snelling singing “Love Train” while the band performs and United Way members dance in the train cars at the historical center. Gantt said they worked on the video since February, and the Medallions were eager to get involved in the project.
Snelling said they’d never produced a music video for charity before, and while it was strange performing for a camera without a live audience, they worked to keep the energy up on set. Holloway said he’s produced some promotional spots for the United Way in the past, and they had a good time promoting the campaign.
“It was fun working with these guys since you usually just see them on stage,” he said.