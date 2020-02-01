The smell of stewed beef and beans hung heavy Friday night at Piedmont Tech’s Medford Center, as more than a dozen cooking teams served up bowls of chili for the Lakelands Homebuilders Association’s 10th annual chili cook-off.
A decade of spicy, savory flavors has been all in service of a higher cause, providing educational opportunities and helping build houses for those in need. The LHBA uses the annual cook-off as a fundraiser for its scholarship programs, and is raising enough money to help Habitat for Humanity raise a house, said Marion Morey, LHBA member and the brains behind the fundraiser.
“It’s the wintertime. People don’t have anything to do, so 10 years ago we came up with the idea to try this,” he said.
It helps fund three scholarships, he said. The LHBA gives out more than $5,000 a year to help students attending Piedmont Tech and Lander.
“I just love to see how the community comes out and supports these causes,” said LHBA President Andy Parker.
The event has grown since its first year, when a couple of hundred people gathered at the American Legion’s old building for a cook-off. Now, Parker said he expected there were about 1,000 people attending Friday’s event.
It’s also grown in terms of cook teams, sponsors and donors. Local businesses donate items for a silent auction and for door prizes.
“It’s for a great cause and it’s just a lot of fun,” said T.J. Jenks, owner of Montague’s, who was marking cups with his team’s number as diners walked around sampling the chili available.
At the end, one team rose above the rest to win in both the people’s choice and officially judged competitions: Tomas Concrete of Greenwood. Justin Smith, sales representative for the company and the team’s head, took home an large championship belt to show off his bragging rights. He said he and Paige Entrekin had been coming to the cook-off for years, but last year they decided they wanted to finally compete.
“We had a friend make us some taco soup one night, and we just fell in love with the recipe,” he said. “We both love cooking. We have a passion for it.”
He said they adapted the taco soup recipe into a chili just by tweaking a few things and adding a few key ingredients. They were confident the recipe was top-tier, but he said it wasn’t until about halfway through the night that he realized they had a real shot at cinching Greenwood’s highest chili-cooking honor.