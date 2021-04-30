DUE WEST
Sometimes sweet rewards make sweeter memories.
At Due West Strawberries, those rewards are underway. The farm opened its season on April 17. Except for a few closures from frost threats that required putting plastic sheets over the plants, the farm welcomes guests.
And guests have been obliging. Owner Marlin Overholt said people of all ages have visited, either buying pre-picked containers or getting into the fields and picking berries. People have even come from Georgia.
Several people took advantage of near perfect weather to visit the farm this week.
Sandy and Milana Martin of Abbeville enjoyed the bounty. They dressed up for the occasion in matching dresses and sun hats. Like many visitors, Milana sampled strawberries as she picked them. Sandy admitted she ate more strawberries last year.
“I think she (Milana) got more than what we needed,” she said.
She wasn’t the only one. Liliya Shlon visited with her children, Bianca and Vadim. They came to the farm from Greenwood to pick 2 gallons and ended up leaving with 4 gallons. They gave away a container to a visitor and had to stick around to fill a fifth container.
Liliya told her children, “Let’s go home and make strawberry cake!”
“And smoothies!” Bianca piped in.
“They do their homeschool just so they can come here,” Liliya said.
She has been coming to strawberry fields since she was in the fourth grade. It’s become a family tradition.
Before it was a tradition, Liliya had another opinion: She hated it. Her mother wanted her to get outside and get some fresh air and sunshine.
“At the time, I told my mom it is the worst. It’s back-breaking,” she said. Giving a little shrug, she added: “It grows on you.”
As far Bianca and Vadim? They were both dedicated berry pickers, as evidenced by red-stained fingertips and an occasional smear of juice on their face. Vadim, along with other young boys occasionally raced down the fields, and with most visitors, engaged in quality control, i.e., snacking on the strawberries.
“These berries are amazing. They taste organic,” Liliya said. She recalled visiting another farm where she said the strawberries tasted rubbery. “You can just pull back the leaves and see plenty of strawberries.”
“Quality control” prompted one customer to ask if they had to pay for the strawberries eaten in the fields, to which an employee said, no, they pretty much expect it.
It is business, after all. Cheryl Lantz was helping out at the farm. She was just starting on a row. “It can seem like it takes forever to get to the other side.”
Hmm, so strawberry fields forever?
Not quite. Only about 20,000 plants were put into the ground in the first week of October, Overholt said. He has been raising strawberries for 7 years. The business has been operating much longer.
“We have a good stand, a good crop this year,” he said. Last year wasn’t so great. Despite the crop, Overholt said crowds were good then. He attributed it to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Due West Strawberries plants a Chandler variety, a high-flavor type. Overholt said they are excellent for eating, making jam or freezing to use later. Most strawberries people buy in stores are varieties designed for a long shelf life.
“When you bite into a Chandler, you know you’re biting into a strawberry,” he said.
A lot of people freeze the strawberries whole on a cookie sheet, then pull them out as needed for treats such as smoothies. Overholt said once strawberries have been capped (removal of the stem), put on a cookie sheet, and frozen, they can be stored in bags.
People love to come out, from little children to grandparents. In one instance, employees brought out a chair for a grandmother to relax in the shade while her family walked the fields.
Sometimes it’s about coming out into the field and picking strawberries off their vines. “I’ve been amazed how people enjoy that,” he said.
There is a lot to enjoy. Overholt said the field of 20,000 plants can produce thousands of gallons of strawberries.
The season will continue through May. Overholt said the biggest problem the farm will face is heat. In June, temperatures can hit 90 degrees and strawberries prefer 70-80 degree weather.
Social media and a Facebook page have been a good help, he said. Posts on the Facebook page include photos of guests picking, a recipe for strawberry-infused lemonade and a request to guests to turn in any 1-gallon “buskets” as the farm has run out of them.
Most of the picking is done in the mornings when it is cooler and sometimes in the afternoons when schools let out. The busiest days are Fridays and Saturdays. Farm hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Prepicked containers are $15 a gallon or $5 a quart; you-pick is $2.20/lb. The business also sells cakes, which by coincidence, go well with strawberries. Overholt said the cakes are supplied by a local cook.
The owner of the property is Robert Stole. Years ago, he talked with Overholt about running the farm, Overholt recalled Stole saying “the community will not be happy if they don’t have strawberries.”
“It’s an interesting crop. It’s labor-intensive,” Overholt said. “I love strawberries anyhow. You would think I would not, but I’ll go home and eat strawberries and ice cream. I love strawberries with angel food cake with a dab of ice cream.”
His advice to pickers: Pick the strawberries when they are red. Chandler is a forgiving variety about being picked. Even if the berry is not totally red, they still will be good to eat, he said.