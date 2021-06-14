Sometimes a breath of fresh air is all you need.
That’s what people got this weekend as the South Carolina Festival of Flowers returned to Uptown Greenwood. More than one person admitted enjoying the chance to get out again with the COVID-19 pandemic easing up. As Lisa Smith, chairperson of Kidfest said, “We’re happy to get back to ‘semi-normal.’”
Fresh air was what nearly 200 people got with the 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk. Past races attracted about 80 people. The theme for the competition was “A Groovy Race.” Music from the 1960s fit the theme.
Director Josh Garvin attributed the increased participation to promotion, especially with help from F3, a local fitness, fellowship and faith organization. People of all ages and skill levels participated. Garrett Sponenberg was one of the top finishers. He expressed satisfaction with his finish, especially given that he had done only about two weeks of training.
Determination was a hallmark of several runners, particularly on a sweltering morning where the humidity rivaled the temperature and had runners sweating before the race started.
As one runner said while stretching, “This will be a sweat fest.” One woman said her navigator sent her in the wrong direction.
People reacted to a “sweat fest” in varying ways. Before Friday’s concert by The Root Doctors at the Greenwood Community Theatre, one woman gushed about the cool blast of air coming from inside. Five seconds later, a woman feeling the same blast said, “I knew I should have brought a jacket!”
Heat and humidity also didn’t deter dozens of drivers participating in an auto show sponsored by the Greenwood chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Vehicles ranged from 1928-2017 models.
Proceeds from the show go to the Hall of Heroes to support area veterans, Jim Fredricks said. During the past six years, the club has donated up to $12,000.
One of the most “eco-friendly” vehicles was a Dodge Polara sporting a topiary in the back seat. Richard Thomason said it was a last-minute idea that ended up involving neighbors who suggested additions such as temporary upholstery and magnetic signs, along with fake drive-in speakers and food trays. Thomason is a past co-chairperson of the festival.
“It makes people smile. That’s what the festival is all about,” he said.
The Polara, while stylish, was not in competition.
Plenty of children stopped by the Uptown Market for activities. Several hundred crowded the area to enjoy games, dancing, face-painting, photos with Disney movie characters and even educational subjects such as earth sciences. It was a sight that encouraged Susan Jackson, co-chairperson of the festival. The crowd was very good, she said.
The festival has grown during its 50-plus years, with the topiaries dotting Uptown being a big draw. This is what it has come to, Jackson said, acknowledging the crowd of children and their parents; but, without the help of volunteers, none of it would be possible. Smith agreed, saying that all the workers kept everything running smoothly. Her only worry was the weather. She admitted she didn’t get much sleep thinking about it. The best part is seeing everyone coming out after the hiatus caused by COVID-19, she said.
Not all of the fun was good-natured. Someone indulged in cow-tipping the Chick-fil-A topiary. City worker Ann Barklow said the cow was put back in place, but will have to be checked for damage. Work on the topiaries goes on year-round, she said. Her own work involved taking photos of various insects pollinating the flowers.
“It’s a good way to get kids out in nature,” she said.
Work continued on the topiaries into Saturday. One of the last changes was making sure Barbie had a lousy day by handing her over to King Kong.
One woman stood with a group of friends to take a selfie in front of the T-Rex. More than 65 million years of evolution can only do so much as she pondered whether her arms were too short to get the shot.
The day’s activities ended with the Topiaries and Tastings Wine Walk, with wines supplied by South Bend Winery and Flynn’s on Maxwell. Uptown saw an uncommonly large group of people meandering along the sidewalks, going in and out of shops, wine glasses in hand. Some enthusiasts wore their taste. One woman embraced faith and vino with a shirt emblazoned with “Jesus drank wine,” while another woman’s shirt read, “I have a superpower; I make wine disappear.”
One businesswoman took advantage of the crowd. Anna Mauldin had a flower cart set up next to the fountain and close to two businesses offering wine. She started the business a few weeks ago and realized that the Festival of Flowers would be the perfect place to promote the operation.
She got plenty of traffic from people wanting a glimpse of primroses, hydrangeas and other blossoms. Mauldin said she expects the cart will help keep her daughter busy while she is out of school.