When an armed man barricaded himself in his house with two children, Abbeville police knew they’d need help getting the children out safely and apprehending the man.
Soon after, special weapons and tactics teams from Greenwood and Anderson counties were on the scene. The children were safely removed from the house, and after SWAT units used teargas to flush him out, the man surrendered himself to officers.
Michael Crockett, commander of Greenwood’s SWAT team, said his team’s rigorous training equips them to handle high-risk situations. There are 22 officers on the SWAT team, sourced from the Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. These volunteer officers don’t get any additional pay for this assignment, which comes with strict requirements.
Officers wanting to join the SWAT team have to qualify a a higher proficiency level than other officers in firearms training and physical fitness, then have to go through a formal interview. Crockett said what he looks for in an officer is a dedication to duty and ability to work as part of a team.
“SWAT isn’t an individual function, it’s a unity thing,” Crockett said. “We need people who can work together and think as a team.”
The officers on SWAT serve part-time, and each has a full-time law enforcement job outside of the team. They operate on an as-needed basis, so at any time, any day, they can be asked to respond to an emergency.
“The guys that are on SWAT are there because they want to be; there’s no added compensation, there’s no bonus,” Crockett said. “They want the added training. They just have the desire and motivation to be that added tool that law enforcement has at its disposal.”
To be that tool, SWAT officers train multiple times a month for several hours at a time. The training isn’t necessarily different from what a normal officer might go through, but the SWAT team spends far longer training, and always train as a group.
“The more you train, the better off you’re going to be in terms of knowing your abilities as a team,” Crockett said. “The trust we have in each other is very strong. When we train, we train. We don’t want to waste any time.”
The team trains in different environments and at different times of day. Most of the calls they’re asked to help on happen at night, so they try and schedule evening and night training sessions. They get permission to use church buildings, schools, abandoned warehouses and other such structures to hold scenario training sessions, where volunteers play the roles of criminals, hostages and civilians that officers have to consider during their training.
They might have different tools at their disposal, but at the end of the day the goal of the SWAT team is to resolve situations peacefully.
“Just because we have the specialized equipment or the specialized training doesn’t mean we want to have to use it,” Crockett said. “We don’t want anyone harmed, be it the officers, the public or the suspect.”
As the Abbeville standoff situation on March 4 showed, the SWAT team can be called out to help neighboring agencies, as well. Crockett said Sheriff Dennis Kelly has been a proponent of working alongside other agencies and offering help when possible. No matter where a call comes from or what it may demand of them, Crockett said he’s glad the team has his back and he has theirs.
“I’d go anywhere with any of them,” he said. “They’re just those type of guys.”