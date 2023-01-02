That’s the word David and Kim Harrell used to describe the support from the community after they lost their house in a fire on Christmas Day.
Like a lot of people, the Harrells’ had spent the day celebrating with family and were beginning to wind down for the night.
“I was the one who was awake. David was in bed sick. We had a lot of family here and he just felt so bad so he went to bed. I had just finished cleaning the kitchen so I made a fire in the fireplace and was going to read a book,” Kim said Friday. “I kept hearing this noise like something clicking or popping. I thought it was our pressure tank for the well because it clicks and so I kind of just looked back down, my phone was beside me.
“Then I looked up again and I thought I saw smoke. I got up and thought ‘Did the tank catch on fire?’ because we had so much trouble with it. I looked outside and sparks were coming and the recycle bin was completely melted to the ground.”
The two were able to get out of the house and watched as firefighters worked to douse the flames. Now David, pastor of New Covenant Church, and Kim are getting back to some sense of normalcy as their church family and strangers alike continue to rally behind them to help them get back on their feet, whether it be monetarily or through gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants.
Since the fire, they have lived in at least four places, taking on a more minimalist lifestyle. Work is currently being done on the home they lived in for the last two years, but Kim said it’s going to be at least a year before the work is finished. Until then, they will call an apartment located on the same property home.
“I think the hard part is just having some sort of normalcy. It’s not like losing a person, but there’s still grief and trauma associated with it. David and I have wept, but it’s the generosity of people that helps,” she said.
“So much has been done for us. We can’t thank people enough. I think we’re okay right now, but we’ll see where it goes. Pray for our patience because it’s going to be a long journey,” David said.
Normally on the organizing side of things, they said the experience was eye-opening and the support was almost more overwhelming than the fire.
“Our church and the larger Christian community in this town has been — overwhelming doesn’t do it justice, it’s incredible,” David said.
“Yes, I was sad,” Kim said, “but I have a million reasons to be thankful and a lot of that is because of these people.”
