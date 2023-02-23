ABBEVILLE
Fighting diabetes should not be a lonely battle.
That is one of the lessons from free diabetes education classes sponsored by the Clemson Extension Service.
A four-month program has kicked off at Abbeville County Library for people who have been diagnosed with type I or type II diabetes.
Classes are offered from 11 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday, online and in-person, said Rhonda Matthews, a program teaching director for rural health and nutrition. They are led by extension agents and clinicians with experience in dealing with the illness and with community health programs. The next class is scheduled for March 1.
Diabetes is a major health issue across the state, she said, which led to the program’s creation.
The Extension started the program several years ago in the Upstate, she said. Nearly 900 people statewide have gone through the program. The Extension is looking to hire a coordinator to lead classes in Greenwood and McCormick counties.
According to figures from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina had the sixth-highest prevalence of diabetes among adults in the nation in 2020. One in seven adults has diabetes, roughly 556,000 people. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the state. In 2020, 1,943 people died from it.
The focus is on food, anything in that field of planting seed all the way through harvesting, marketing, buying and consuming it, Matthews said.
The 16-week program targets those who are diagnosed with diabetes, those 18 and older, and people in charge of their care. Matthews said the goal is to target the program to people who can understand the subject matter and can take charge of their care.
The goal is to deliver eight sessions and cover topics related to diabetes, showing what a diagnosis is and what it means. Information covers blood sugar levels, dealing with sick days, preventing complications, and managing the illness, she said.
Follow-ups are conducted six months and one year later to make sure people are doing well. Most people keep up their lessons, Matthews said.
People often eat less food that’s high in sugar and develop better control of blood sugars and stress, Matthews said. Weight loss often occurs. People get a better idea of what food they should eat.
Classes were a surprise to Lanny McKay, who has dealt with diabetes for 25 years. He has an insulin pump implanted into his body. He showed off a device connected to the pump, which registers his blood sugar numbers and provides a chart detailing how his numbers change over the course of a day.
“I was rather cockily assuming ‘What else can they teach me?’” he said Wednesday. He has learned things. There is a lot to consider, such as diet, exercise, stress and heart disease.
Most people don’t die from diabetes, said class leader Julianna Lyle. Most die from heart disease. It is a “cardiovascular” system.
“People know a diagnosis of diabetes is not good; they don’t always understand the gravity of the situation,” Matthews said. “There is more to it than not eating sweets. Understanding how to live with it day in and day out, that’s where our program comes in.”
People want to understand what a diagnosis means for their lifestyles and what changes will be needed, Matthews said. People leading classes try to show what they can realistically do.
“We’re seeing really good results,” she said. “I will not mince words. It is a time commitment to be in the program, but the benefit is real in terms of how much you understand, and making lifestyle changes. We’re not an enforcer by any stretch, but we try to stay in touch to make sure people make progress toward goals they set.”
“It’s easy to be comfortable in sessions and that’s what keeps people there,” Matthews said. “Everybody is in the same boat. The camaraderie is real.”
Changes are helped by regular follow-ups, Lyle said. “It’s not a case of ‘come back after six months and tell me what you’ve done,’” she said. As a result, they see a lot of retention among participants.
At an informal meeting, attendees talked about their experiences with diabetes. Kristina Sutherly said juice is her go-to drink when her blood sugar drops. Some admitted their bodies changed from type 1 to type 2 diabetes. McKay admitted he is as concerned by low blood sugar numbers as high numbers.
“Diabetes is a strange disease. You can be very loopy when your blood sugar is low. It’s like being drunk,” he said. It is a pernicious ailment.
The fact that the program is free is appealing, Matthews said. It’s not common to find a free four-month intensive program. No one wants financial issues to being a barrier to education. Staff can provide lessons in English and Spanish.
It is a group program, not one-on-one instruction. People often become friends and hold each other accountable, she said. It’s facilitation, rather than lecturing.
Classes are limited to five to 18 people.
“You can imagine, you put 50 people in a room, there’s no way everybody will be able to hear everyone. Smaller is better in this case,” she said.
Six people attended the first class, Lyle said. She hopes to improve that number by checking with local organizations, such as veterans groups. People haven’t missed anything. The first class was largely for introductions. Instruction and information will be available in the March 1 class.
“We’ll get there. I know we will,” she said.