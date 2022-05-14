ABBEVILLE — Only a few days remain before Abbeville County voters head to the polls.
They will either approve or turn down an increase to their taxes that will pay for a slate of improvements to schools in the county.
On Thursday night, the final of a handful of community meetings where Superintendent Mason Gary explained the projects, residents and school board members in attendance asked questions about the projects and relayed their concerns and hopes. Those concerns included trust issues with the board of trustees and division among the board on certain topics.
The referendum on Tuesday will ask voters if they approve of a tax increase that will pay for a general obligation bond of up to $55.7 million for projects at Abbeville High School, Dixie High School and the Abbeville Career Center.
Meeting attendees asked questions about a handful of topics, including some concerns that have been floated by those who oppose the referendum.
Gary began by providing some of the details of the referendum, including what will actually be on the question.
The referendum projects include new classroom wings at Dixie and Abbeville high schools, new kitchens and cafeterias at Dixie and Abbeville high schools, “appropriate demolition” at both high schools, and “additions, improvements and repairs” at the Abbeville Career Center.
The voters will be asked if they are in favor of those projects, which total $43.8 million.
If they vote yes, they can then vote yes or no on a second question. That question asks if voters approve constructing new locker rooms, gymnasiums and tracks at each high school. The projects for the second question total $11.9 million.
Gary talked about these projects being phase three of his three-part Capital Improvement Plan that he created with the board of trustees after becoming superintendent. Phase 1 and 2 of the plan have been mostly completed.
One topic that arose from the meeting included Gary’s recommendation that middle schoolers attend Dixie High School. Currently, Due West area eighth-graders attend Dixie, but sixth- and seventh-graders attend their zoned elementary schools.
Gary said Thursday that as a former middle school administrator, he thinks a “middle school student needs a middle school experience, period.”
“Now, is it better to have a middle school experience at elementary school tied with kindergarten through fifth grade, or is it better to be at a high school or middle school campus with older children?” Gary asked
“Personally, I think and educationally, socially, and emotionally, I think, it’s better to have them together on a campus and I would say here at a high school campus. Because I think that best meets the needs education for those children.”
He said he would recommend that, but when would depend on the build.
Gary reiterated that his plan does not include consolidating the district’s two high schools.
“I want you to hear loud and clear, consolidation is not what we’re talking about, we’re talking about putting buildings in academic space to meet the needs of our kids that we currently have,” he said.
He said when he got to the district, he heard the majority of folks did not want consolidation, and said this referendum would protect from consolidation occurring “because I’m taking care of the academic needs of our kids at both locations with this build.”
“If this build does not go through, then could that be back on the table that would be up to the state and the district because the need for the academic space is not going to go away, whether it passes or fails. So that need has to be addressed at some point in time. So that can be referendum that can be down the road consolidation,” Gary said.
Resident Kandace Collins asked Gary a handful of questions about the plans to move middle schoolers to Dixie, and questioned where related arts classes would be held for middle schoolers and if middle schoolers would be using the same library as high schoolers.
Other questions involved what’s on the ballot versus what will actually be built.
Gary’s plan, for instance, included about 17 new classrooms at Dixie.
Collins asked if the board was bound to 17 classrooms.
Gary responded that what he is proposing is what the district going to build.
“Can the board vote differently? The board can’t say they’re going to give Abbeville two classrooms in this new build — and I know that’s an exaggeration — and we’re going to give Dixie 25 classrooms?” Collins asked.
“No ma’am,” Gary said, “We’re not going to shortchange one school for another.”
“You aren’t,” she responded, “but can the board vote to do that?”
Gary responded: “The board’s not going to do that.”
Trust with the board has been a topic of concern among those who oppose the referendum.
“No trust, no vote,” is the slogan on a road sign seen in Due West and elsewhere in the county.
Resident Jeff Lewis said he supports the referendum. He asked Gary if he had seen, from his position, a situation where the board, which he said is divided, leaned more toward Abbeville High or Dixie High “or do you see a board that makes the right decision for both schools.”
“They’re making the right decision for both schools,” Gary said, and pointed to the Capital Improvement Plan as both being treated the same.
Lewis pointed out that the board didn’t put a new athletic building at Abbeville High like they did at Dixie because Abbeville didn’t need one.
“You’re building one at Dixie, because they desperately needed one,” Lewis said.
“I saw the one they’re in and that was just horrible. So I guess my point as someone in favor is I’ve seen the board, take the right approach, even though we’re divided, Dixie needed an athletic building, we’re getting one great, you know, good for them. We didn’t, we don’t need one.”
Another attendee later brought up that the board was divided and asked why the board was not united.
Board chairperson Brad Evans, who was in the community meeting, said he thinks the board was at one time unanimous on the referendum, but said it got down to technicalities and whether or not to include exact square footage, which was discouraged by the board’s bond counsel.