ABBEVILLE — At Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees David Brooks and Keith Dunn questioned Superintendent Julie Fowler and board chairman James B. Tisdale about an email they had received in regard to a possible property for a countywide high school — Brooks and Dunn claimed to have never seen the email.
The pair did not vote for the motion to build and equip a new countywide high school Tuesday — the motion passed 4-3.
While Superintendent Fowler did not share the email with the Index-Journal because it is part of anticipated contractual negotiations between the board and the property owner, she did offer insight on how the potential property site was founded.
Fowler notes how the board began discussing its facilities needs in 2019, and they asked former Abbeville School District superintendent Betty Jo Hall “to investigate potential sites in the event the Board decided to move forward with a referendum calling for the construction of a new countywide high school.”
Fowler’s understanding is that Hall looked at several possible tracts of property in the county.
The owners of one of the tracts Hall investigated stayed in contact with the district “about the price per acre for her tract, but to date, the board has not discussed that price or the specific site.”
“Once that discussion has taken place, if the board decides to proceed forward, an agreement of sale and purchase would be executed by the board and the property owner,” Fowler said.
Fowler maintains that the purchase of the property would be conditioned upon the passage of the referendum.
“If the referendum does not pass, the district would not be obligated to purchase the property,” she said.
The board has a special called meeting on Monday, and the agenda for the meeting indicates the board will meet in a closed-door session to discuss “contractual matters related to the purchase of property on which to locate a countywide high school.”