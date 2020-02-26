Abbeville County School District Superintendent Julie Fowler used a PowerPoint presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting that coincided with her superintendent’s report.
The presentation outlined possible courses for students, staffing numbers of cafeteria and custodial workers and bus transportation options and routes if the bond referendum for a new countywide high school, renovations to Dixie High School — to make it into a middle school — and renovations to John C. Calhoun Elementary is voted on and approved by Abbeville County residents.
She also introduced a taxpayer calculator that gives residents numbers on how their personal, property and vehicle taxes will be affected if the bond referendum is approved. The calculator’s estimates on taxes are based on whether the countywide high school has an athletic facility and track, displaying numbers for either option. Without the athletic facilities, the mills would be 74.0; with the facilities, it would be 85.5 mils. The calculator is available on the district’s website.
If the countywide high school is built, some possible new activities for students that Fowler highlighted were choir, bands, dance, mock trials, academic clubs, academic challenge teams, robotics and interest-specific clubs. She also noted that building the countywide high school would create three more custodial jobs.
Board member David Brooks wanted to file a grievance for violation of board policy, although board members do not have grievance policy. The board secretary assured Brooks that she will work through Chairman James Tisdale and Vice Chairman Brad Evans on the matter.
There board approved a make-up day for Feb. 7, 2020, and the first reading of the 2020-21 school calendar. The district’s bus drivers and Varonica Crawford, the 2019-20 Elementary Distinguished Literacy Teacher, were honored at the beginning of the meeting.