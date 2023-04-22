Lengthy sunny days without school work make summer break a long-awaited respite for most students.
Teachers and child care specialists have spent years fighting the “summer slide” — the break spent disengaged often leads to a lack of retention in the material students have learned. Summer schools and camps seek to keep students’ minds sharp through the summer while still letting them enjoy their break.
“I can walk for months, but if I don’t walk for a week and then go out, I’ll feel weak,” said Alyson Perrin, Greenwood County School District 50 executive director of elementary education. “I think it’s the same with your brain ... Some kids need that routine.”
While the school district is working to provide the kind of camps it did during intercession, it’s yet to finalize arrangements. Athletic programs allow students to stay active in the summer, while credit recovery gives struggling students the chance to catch up.
“It’s designed to help students who, for some reason, were not successful in a course,” said Executive Director of Secondary Education Charles Costner. “It allows students to come back and, with some intensive work, earn the credits they need to advance to the next grade.”
From K-4 to third grade, Perrin said students are given assessment tests that determine their needs for summer schooling. Although the summer classes are designed to catch students up, they also focus on social-emotional learning, provide meals and recess, and encourage the kind of fun that summer’s known for.
The modified school calendar, with its six-week summer break, has given students the space for recreation while keeping them in touch with the resources they need to grow, Costner said. Summer programs offer that during a time when many parents have to continue working while students are out of school.
“It’s allowed time for enrichment and for academic performance, and for giving the students the space they need,” he said.
While District 50 students are out of school, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region is offering a summer camp for the entire six-week break. For children ages 4-12, the $65 a week camp offers cultural field trips, sports and activities, community gardening, art projects and more, said Sabrina Miller, local Boys and Girls Club executive director.
“We’re really just looking to provide lots of high-quality experiences for them,” Miller said. “We know that is one of the ways to combat the summer slide, is to keep the kids engaged in learning.”
For information or to register, visit lakelands.begreat.club or call 803-231-3300.
Miller partners with the county library, museum, the Arts Center and other groups to offer enrichment through the summer. She said the Starz24 Teen Center will be open daily from 2-8 p.m., and it’ll be adding a free library with a teen book club and more dedicated reading spaces thanks to a recent grant from Save the Children.
Greenwood County First Steps works to prepare families and young children for school, but part of that is helping connect them with community resources. Summer can be a tough time for families struggling to raise and provide for their children.
“Some parents don’t have child care in the summer,” local First Steps Executive Director Santasha Highley said. “We’re making sure parents know what their resources are, whether it’s the library’s programs or day care services.”
Summer Palooza is the nonprofit’s chance to connect families to these resources. Hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Boys and Girls Club field on 125 N. University St, Summer Palooza is free to attend and will feature games, food trucks, music and entertainment. But it’s also a resource fair, with other nonprofits and organizations offering their help to families in need of a hand during the summer.
“Just making sure kids don’t lose what they’ve learned during the school year, or maybe they’re just about to enter school,” Highley said. “We wanted to make sure that we include as many agencies and resources as possible.”
Bounce houses and fire truck visits will be paired with resource tables from groups such as Meg’s House, the Chamber of Commerce, Carolina Health Centers, Hands of Hope, Beyond Abuse, S.C. PASOs, the Food Bank of Greenwood County and others.
The nonprofit Community Initiatives also offers summer options for families. The Safe Haven after-school and summer programs give educational opportunities, homework help, literacy and STEAM focus, snacks and exercise and mental health counseling as needed. The program runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For information, call 864-223-7472 extension 2, or visit communityinitiatives.us/youthservices.