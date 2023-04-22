Lengthy sunny days without school work make summer break a long-awaited respite for most students.

Teachers and child care specialists have spent years fighting the “summer slide” — the break spent disengaged often leads to a lack of retention in the material students have learned. Summer schools and camps seek to keep students’ minds sharp through the summer while still letting them enjoy their break.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags