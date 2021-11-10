An “isolated incident” at Lander University over the summer involving some employees’ paychecks being diverted was a one-time thing, according to the university.
This past summer, a small number of employee paychecks or portions of a paycheck were diverted to an unauthorized bank account, according to a statement from Megan Varner Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications.
Price said a hacker gained access to the university’s payroll system, but the breach was caught almost immediately by internal controls. The university worked with law enforcement and IT staff to trace what happened and affected employees were notified. All diverted funds were replaced by pay day, Price said.
“Our Finance and Administration department also contacted each of the employees to provide guidance on steps they should take to protect and monitor their banking information,” Price said. “To our knowledge, no other employees or Lander systems were impacted by the breach.”
Price said the university takes seriously protecting employee and student information.
“We have a number of processes in place to keep that information as secure as possible,” she said.
“Our controls caught this breach quickly, but it’s also important to continuously evaluate our procedures for any potential areas of weakness. Our business office and cybersecurity team have worked together to develop additional security measures and redundancies that will hopefully prevent anything like this from happening again.”