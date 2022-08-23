For two Emerald High School students, summer break included a lot more than just rest and relaxation.
Drew Hodges spent his summer observing an asteroid and Haley Lindley spent hers bowling professionally.
Hodges spent 39 days at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Summer Science Program, which takes place at six locations across the country.
Thirty-six students, in groups of three, visited the university’s observatory and chose an asteroid.
Each day, they had six hours of lecture and observed their asteroid, eventually creating a computer program and turning their observations into data. Then the program determined the orbit of their asteroid.
“So by the end, we got like all the orbital elements of our asteroid and we did a program that could, like forecast, given some error in it, like where it would be,” Hodges said.
He said after 50 million years, the asteroid his group observed has a 5% chance of hitting Earth.
A news release says Hodges gained experience with vector calculus, physics, astronomy and programming in Python.
Hodges said he stumbled upon the program through a YouTube video and decided to apply. The best part, he said, was meeting people from around the country and from around the world.
“It was definitely a really great experience.”
The summer was spent competing for Haley Lindley, an Emerald senior who traveled to multiple states for bowling competitions.
She traveled to New York and Michigan, and since school started back, has gone to Michigan again and to Delaware.
In Michigan over the summer, she competed in Junior Gold, a national tournament. Among hundreds of girls, she placed fifth and made Junior Team USA.
Bowling is a family thing, she said, and what makes it special is the friendships she’s made.
Along with school, competitions and practice up to six times per week, Lindley is planning college tours and wants to bowl in college.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Lindsey Hodges and Drew Hodges are not related.
