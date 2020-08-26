Donning elaborate gowns and wide-brimmed hats and carrying signs calling for women to finally be recognized as equal citizens, the members of the Mount Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution took Tuesday to play the role of their suffragette foremothers.
Even the cloth masks they wore to protect against COVID-19 wouldn’t have seemed out of place 100 years ago, when the 1918 influenza pandemic struck. But the occasion these women were commemorating was the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment’s ratification, which gave women the right to vote.
“This is all because our foremothers were bold enough to stand up,” said Gloria Evans, who carried with her a sign urging passersby to register to vote.
The battle for women’s suffrage was a long, arduous process that landed many activists in jail. Women of all colors and backgrounds put themselves at risk to speak out against unequal treatment under the law, Evans said.
That’ is why some local DAR members wanted to dress up and put on a mock demonstration in front of the The Museum of Greenwood. The museum is hosting a free exhibit through Sept. 26 that features items loaned by Mount Ariel chapter DAR members.
Objects in the exhibit range from dresses, posters urging political action, buttons calling for an equal vote and countless objects that were a daily part of women’s lives during the battle for suffrage. It also features information about the lives and works of various suffragettes.
Helen Nazzaro loaned a dress that belonged to her grandmother, and on the chest is a pin that reads “Votes for women.” She said she wanted their granddaughters to be able to connect with the legacy of women fighting for their rights in America, and to remind everyone of the importance of voting as a political act.
“We just wanted to have a peek into the life of a woman 100 years ago,” said Olivia Reynolds, another local DAR member and chief coordinator with the museum on the exhibit. “We take so much for granted right now. Their lives were hard, but they still wanted a voice and wanted to vote.”
Reynolds said her hope is that anyone who sees the exhibit will be struck with how important it is to vote regardless of political views.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith joined the group, and read a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment’s ratification. He was struck by how much there was to learn about the battle for women’s suffrage.
Marion Smith, the museum’s coordinator of exhibits, worked with Reynolds to use loaned items to tell the story of women’s daily lives during the suffrage battle. He said nearly all of the items on display were from DAR members.
The exhibit is open through Sept. 26, and visitors can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
