Prisma Health, University of Rochester Medical Center and S.C. Office of Rural Health staff are running meetings this week to host community conversations about substance use disorder stigma and how to support people with SUD and their families.
Shame had no place in the room Monday during a frank conversation about stigma associated with substance use disorder.
Health officials, educators, local addiction counselors and others gathered Monday morning at Laurens County Hospital for a community conversation about these matters. Funded through a grant, the program is hosting multiple sessions this week, sponsored by Prisma Health, University of Rochester Medical Center and the state Office of Rural Health.
“We need to talk more with one another, not at one another,” said Tedra Cobb, the facilitator at Monday’s talk. “We need to share our experiences. ... Especially in rural America, people feel like they’re alone, and they’re not.”
These free community sessions continue all week, with sessions available in mornings and afternoons. To register for a session, visit bit.ly/3Arr4zU
Cobb took a job leading these kinds of discussions and has learned that no two groups ever sound the same. Everyone brings unique experiences to this health crisis that’s been gaining increased urgency since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we don’t set up an environment where people feel willing and invited to come to, we’re not going to be able to be successful with this,” said Darin Thomas, strategic project director at Prisma Health’s Addiction Medicine Center.
People in the room watched video interviews of recovering addicts and discussed how people’s relationships might change when affected by addiction or seeking recovery. How can local groups and social structures be changed to make seeking and providing help easier?
Marilyn Cromer, prevention director at GateWay Counseling Center, said when she attends community events and offers to talk to attendees, people often turn away when they hear she works in addiction counseling. The shame and stigma are too great.
Substance and opiate use disorders are an illness: Preventable and treatable. By law, doctors are supposed to treat people affected by addiction the same as any other patient, but Cobb said that’s not always the case.
Other topics included the difference between addiction and dependency, the perception that more young people are experiencing addiction through vaping and the relationship between trauma and addiction.
“I like these conversations because it’s not there to change someone’s perspective on the issue, it was there to change how they fully frame it,” said Elizabeth DeMeo, a state Department of Health and Environmental Control health educator.
DeMeo was attending her second session, and said after COVID reduced everyone’s social interactions, these sessions remind her of the importance of building one-on-one connections with people seeking help.
Suzanne Sanders, also with DHEC, said meeting with community partners who are seeking to address issues such as these can be inspiring.
“My hope is we will see these conversations spread because the more we talk about something, the less stigma will be attached to it,” she said.
