Confident in his past seven years in office, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced Tuesday that he’s seeking a third term as the circuit’s top prosecutor.
As solicitor, Stumbo oversees prosecution efforts for the counties in his circuit: Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens and Newberry. The job, however, involves far more than just being in court to prosecute those accused of crimes.
As solicitor, Stumbo is responsible for building strong relationships with other criminal justice agencies to better protect the communities they are in.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job with building those relationships with law enforcement,” he said. “Shootings have obviously been a big problem in Greenwood. ... One of the things I’d like to see us continue working with law enforcement to keep the community safe.”
Stumbo was first elected in 2012, when he beat two-term incumbent Jerry Peace. His second bid in 2016 went unopposed, and now in 2020, his is the only name that comes up when searching the State Ethics Commission’s individual candidate reports for the solicitor race.
Since his first term, Stumbo said he’s been proud to help law enforcement secure convictions on the guilty. He said in his first four years as solicitor, his office tried more cases than it had the previous eight years. He said he was also proud of overseeing the growth of the office’s diversion programs, including the start of Veterans Court in 2017.
Diversion programs give those accused of certain non-violent offenses an alternate route to regular prosecution that helps change their behaviors and gets them back into the community. Drug court and veterans court alike, Stumbo said, have helped people overcome substance abuse and addiction issues.
Not every case ends in prosecution, but Stumbo said he’s not deterred by critics or naysayers, and he said he’s glad for the support he receives from the communities he works in.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done across the board,” he said, “and I look forward to continuing to do that work and serving the people of the 8th Circuit.”