Many students are rested and ready to learn.
Students in Greenwood and McCormick counties returned to school Monday after their two-week break built into the modified school calendar.
As part of the calendar, students in Greenwood school districts 50, 51, 52 and McCormick County School District have additional breaks after each nine-week period.
District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said he heard a lot of positive stuff.
“Heard a couple of people rather be on the old schedule, but majority of it was good, was very positive,” Ward said.
District 52 didn’t use the time to do any remediation, Ward said, as the district makes up academics in afterschool programs and summer school, so students and teachers were able to use the entire two weeks as a break.
Ward and his family went to Disney World.
“A bunch of people in Ninety Six went to Walt Disney World, a few went to the beach, a few went to the mountains, a few stayed home,” Ward said, adding he heard from some who went to a zoo, others who went to Denver Downs Farm in Anderson.
Districts 50, 51 and McCormick took the break as a chance to do some remediation for students who were behind.
Steve Glenn, superintendent at District 50, said the district averaged more than 1,000 students per day, about 12% of the student population.
“It was a huge benefit for us, so very, very pleased with it,” Glenn said.
Fay Sprouse, superintendent of District 51 said 120 students participated in remediation, and said the district is surveying teachers for feedback.
Glenn said for some high schoolers, the awareness of remediation might have caused some them to preemptively step their game up.
“There was a lot of students, especially high school, that our counselors started calling a couple weeks before the intersession to say ‘Look now, if you don’t improve you’re going to have intersession,’ and miraculously they improved, maybe put forth a little more effort and that’s good stuff,” he said.
The two-week break offered a chance for some rest and relaxation for families.
“I think for teachers and students alike, it gives us an opportunity to rejuvenate and be ready to go after the second nine weeks as hard as we possibly can, so I think it’s good on all ends,” Glenn said.
Kids in the community had a handful of choices of other programs to participate in, such as camps at the YMCA.
Emerald High hosted the Vikings Sports Academy the second week of intersession, allowing students in kindergarten through sixth grade to learn about a variety of sports.
Mack Hite, Emerald’s athletic director, said it gives the opportunity for kids to have a break from being at home and an opportunity to stay engaged. They played a variety of sports including football, soccer, baseball and basketball, to name a few, but also had time for some academics and character building.
“It’s been a true sports academy but it’s also a whole-child picture where we try to do some enrichment time academically,” Hite said.
The school has plans for sports academies in January and in March.
Glenn said District 50 is hoping to offer more opportunities for enhanced learning and not just remediation, mentioning as examples a science or forensics camp.
An Index-Journal Facebook post asked for opinions from families about intersession. Many responders said it had been a much-needed break, offering a cooling from burnout and the chance for cooler weather, less costly vacations.
Those who did point out negatives to the break included child-care concerns, and many noted that high school students taking dual enrollment classes still had to attend those classes.
District 50 is putting together a survey to find out from families and teachers what they thought was good about intersession and what needs improvement.
Sprouse in Ware Shoals said she had only heard positive comments from teachers and parents. In her opinion, she said, the only negative was the nasty weather during the second week.