LEFT: Cherokee Trail Elementary School students spend time Tuesday morning touring the school and getting used to hallway procedures. INSET: Sixth graders at Cherokee Trail Elementary School learn about procedures for PE class on Tuesday morning.
Nerves and excitement led the way as students returned to school in the Abbeville County School District, especially for the students who are spending their final year at schools they’ve come to know.
Seventh grade is a “big deal,” said Tegan Stone, a seventh grader at Cherokee Trail Elementary School.
Emmett Brown agrees.
“A lot of people say that this is probably the best year at Cherokee Trail, so I’m going to see if that’s true,” he said.
Principal Brian Milford, in his first year at Cherokee Trail, said the morning went well and there was a lot of excitement with kids returning, plus many new teachers and a new principal at the school.
“We’re just excited to do great things,” he said.
Seventh grader Lora Jane Crawford said she’s excited to be at school.
“Because, like, I’ve been waiting all summer for school,” she said.
“I was just so bored and I love to see my friends and learn new things.”
Crawford agreed with her classmates’ assessment of seventh grade, adding they’re at the “top of the food chain” in their last year before they head to eighth grade at Dixie High School, where another group of students thinks about its final year.
Dixie High senior Jackson Dunn said the things he’s most looking forward to this year revolve around being seniors: a senior trip and senior pranks. It’s fitting, as he is the senior class president.
Fellow senior Savannah Kent said she’s also excited about a senior trip and senior prank, but said they haven’t really discussed what a prank will entail and have the school year to figure it out.
“I have some ideas, but we have to get with the whole class,” she said.
Their excitement for senior year is clear, but the students said they will miss their teachers and peers. Dunn described the school as “like a family.”
Kaitlyn Williams said she’s sad and glad.
“Glad because it’s the last year, but sad because it’s the last year,” she said.
Dixie Principal Paul Prescott said the first day of school is exciting for everyone.
The school’s eighth graders are coming from Diamond Hill and Cherokee Trail elementary schools.
“There’s been a lot of excitement in eighth grade today as those guys transition to a new campus, but also for the first time they’re making new friends and meeting new kids,” he said.
The school had a super year last year and expects this year to be the same, Prescott said.
