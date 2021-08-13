It was all smiles Thursday morning at Cambridge Academy as students returned for another school year.
“I’m excited for this new year, we have many new students, over 350 students this year, so that’s exciting for us,” Lori Anne Hagood, head of school at Cambridge.
“We added some classes, as well, so we’re growing and looking forward to a great year with our new students and our returning students.”
Hagood said everyone at the school Thursday morning was excited and had big smiles to show.
Junior Harlin Jane Mason is excited about the school year and said she’s most looking forward to her elective classes — outdoor pursuits, life skills and yearbook.
“I think it’s really fun that they give us so many electives, like art and drama, so I’m really excited for those,” she said.
A lot of the students at the school are three-sport students, Mason said, adding she will be playing golf and soccer, as well as cheerleading.
She mentioned that students can be a part of whichever sport they’d like, adding she’s never played golf but was welcomed when joining the team.
“I’m really looking forward to the fact that we can all get together, because we’ve all been apart for so long,” Mason said.
“There’s not a lot of things we can do outside of school, so seeing each other’s the biggest thing.”