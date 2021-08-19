ABBEVILLE — School’s back and Abbeville County students are expanding their knowledge and skills.
For example, at Long Cane Primary School on Wednesday morning, first-graders in one class grasped crayons and safety scissors, making a craft related to a book they had read. In another class, students drew self-portraits, documenting the start of kindergarten. A second-grade class listened to its teacher read a chapter book, sharpening their knowledge of title pages, chapters and page numbers.
Students in all of Abbeville County School District returned to the classroom Tuesday morning for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
At Long Cane, guidance counselor Iris Stevens described students as “happy, motivated, excited.”
Long Cane’s secretary Abby Evans said everything had gone smoothly in the first day and a half.
“The day went well considering changing delta variant protocols, a weather advisory, rain, and the first day all coinciding with each other,” Superintendent Mason Gary said Tuesday afternoon after visiting all nine schools.
“Our principals, school staff and students are awesome and quickly got into their routines and it was exciting to see instruction taking place at every school.”
Evans said she knows the students are happy to be back at school.
“Children in the building just bring life into the building,” she said.