Fall isn’t complete without pumpkins — jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin spice and a trip to a pumpkin patch.
Whether knobbly, bumpy, segmented or perfectly round and smooth, these festive gourds signal the season. At the St. Mark United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch Wednesday morning, students from the Greenwood Early Childhood and Montessori School had the chance to pick out their perfect pumpkins.
Throughout October, the church keeps the pumpkin patch open every day, and invites school groups in for a story reading in the mornings.
Julie McLaughlin, children and youth minister, has been involved with the pumpkin sales since the early 2000s. It serves as a fundraiser for mission trips, Christmas presents for families in need and stocking the church’s blessing box.
“Our trips certainly wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t do this, because it’s definitely a big fundraiser,” she said. “It’s just fun to see the kids coming in and their little faces lighting up when they see the pumpkins.”
Many picked mini pumpkins, showing them off in spider-ring-clad hands to their teachers as they lined up to head back into the bus.
As for McLaughlin, the festive fall decorations stay at work. She celebrates Halloween with a holiday crossover.
“I get all of my fall decorating done at church, so in my own personal house I decorate for Christmas,” she said. “On Halloween night, I turn on all of my Christmas trees, all of my Christmas lights and I answer the door dressed as Mrs. Claus and I hand out candy canes to trick-or-treaters.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.