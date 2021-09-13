Remembrance and prayer were observed Saturday morning at Pinecrest Elementary.
The Pinecrest school community gathered to honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and to pray for the school and community.
“This is our 9/11 remembrance as well as See you At the Pole,” Principal David Grice said.
“See You at the Pole is later this month but we wanted to combine the two and we want to basically pray for our country’s leadership and our school’s leadership and also our school and our students as we go forward.”
Students and families gathered around the American flag flying at half-staff in front of the school. Firemen from the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department attended with a ladder truck, offering an opportunity for a peek at how the truck works.
“Firefighting’s a brotherhood, sisterhood, a family if you will,” said Darin Cromer with the city of Greenwood fire department. He was working and wasn’t able to make it to the event with his wife Tracy, who works at Pinecrest.
“No matter what part of the country we’re from we’re all in it to serve our community and our fellow man and we ought to honor any of them that are lost in the line of duty,” he said over the phone.
Rod Schultz, pastor of Grace Community Church, said during the program he remembers being in a church meeting and seeing the news of the attack.
“Today as we commemorate this time we do want to remember those who gave their lives, who sacrificed for this nation,” Schultz said. “The heroes, there’s so many of them. Almost 3,000 lives were lost on that day as the terrorists brought that attack upon our nation Flight 93, the Pentagon and the World Trade Centers.”
He shared the story of Capt. Paddy Brown, who made a call from the 35th floor of one of the towers to 911 dispatch saying “we’re still heading up.”
Shortly after that all, Schultz said, the towers collapsed.
“It’s truly a blessing for us to stand here today as Americans, as Christians, to remember that God has a calling upon this nation, he has a calling upon our lives,” Schultz said. “For those who have given their hearts and lives on this particular occasion, may it be an opportunity for us to remember God’s calling on our lives as well.”
He spoke about the willingness of first responders to put their lives in jeopardy for the safety of others.
“We are a grateful nation today,” he said.