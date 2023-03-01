From left, Yashika New (Rosa Parks), Lilly Johnson (Barack Obama), Margaret Ann Hasting (Dolly Parton), Jing Ramsey (Amelia Earhart) and James Stabler (Ja Morant) pose for a photo on Tuesday at Early Childhood and Montessori School. Tuesday. Students and staff members dressed as historical figures that inspired them.
Presidents, musicians, actors and historical figures gathered together Tuesday for an education.
Celebrating Read Across America week, students at Early Childhood and Montessori School dressed up as Americans or book characters who inspired them.
“Across the United States, NEA, the National Education Association, deems this week as Read Across America week and it’s because it’s Doctor Seuss’ birthday on Thursday,” said Molly Smith, director of the school.
Multiple schools in the area are celebrating literacy with a spirit week, dressing up with themes such as crazy socks, favorite colors and book characters.
“We incorporate literacy every day, but specifically during this week,” Smith said.
“We have read-alouds to the children, First Steps from our community comes and reads to our younger kids every Friday, so just finding additional opportunities to focus on reading and literacy both for children and adults so that they understand it’s a lifelong skill that they need to have.”
