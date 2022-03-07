Hodges Elementary students, from left, Susie Rochester, Carlee Scott, Teghan Lewis, Myles Moore, Zanaya Chambers and Colton Addison were among the many Honeybees who dressed up for Wacky Wednesday this past week.
What do Junie B. Jones, the Cat in the Hat and Captain Underpants have in common? They’re all beloved book characters and are just a few of the characters students at Merrywood Elementary School dressed as on Friday.
Friday culminated Read Across America Week and schools in Greenwood County School District 50 celebrated reading in fun and wacky ways.
“In many cases, the love of reading is fostered here at school, so we use every opportunity we can to celebrate reading with our students,” said Tracye Peden, literacy coach at Hodges Elementary.
“Read Across America just gives us an additional chance to spread the love of reading. From practicing phonemic awareness in kindergarten to analyzing texts in grades 3-5, we are ‘buzzing’ about reading at Hodges.”
Many schools had a spirit week to celebrate reading. Some wore college colors one day, crazy socks, pajamas or western wear.
Lakeview Elementary had guest readers come in — students from Greenwood and Emerald High Schools, school board members and middle school principals, to name a few.
“Hearing books read aloud is so important because the kids, they get vocabulary, they hearing fluency, they’re hearing expression, that’s why I wanted to invite people to come read to them,” said Chrissy Andrews, media specialist at Lakeview.
“If they hear people read to them, they’ll want to read.”
Stephanie Rudmann, media specialist at Hodges Elementary, said she stresses to students that reading is a skill they’ll need their whole lives.
Rudmann said it’s neat to watch students grow, learn skills and progress through each grade level until they’re fluent readers.
Magen Counts, literacy coach at Merrywood said it’s important to encourage a love of reading so students are lifelong learners.
