Teachers and staff members at Mathews Elementary School pose in their green shirts in celebration of The Greenwood Promise. Back, far left, is Mathews Elementary interim principal Debbie Leonard. At right is Katie Davenport, executive director of Greenwood Promise.
The promise of education was on the minds of Greenwood County students Tuesday.
Students across the county wore green or their favorite college logos to celebrate the Greenwood Promise. They also learned about the program through a video and were visited by the organization’s leaders.
The Greenwood Promise is a scholarship program that helps Greenwood County graduates with tuition costs and helps remove or lower the barriers for college.
Katie Davenport, the program’s executive director, said the goal every day is to spread awareness and education about The Greenwood Promise.
Especially for younger students, she said, the minute they walk in the door to school, the opportunity for them to go to college is there.
“All of these students are college students,” she said. “They can go to college. There’s no financial barrier that’s keeping them back.”
Tuesday served as a celebration in Greenwood County schools, spreading excitement and knowledge to students, parents and teachers.
“I used to be a teacher, so when I come into schools to be around the students, I think about my former students who were with me before the Greenwood Promise came along ... and how some of their lives could have been changed,” Davenport said. “They could have had different life paths if they had known that they could have gone to college.”
The outreach, fundraising and education are all paving a path towards college for students, removing financial barriers, of course, but others, too.
Davenport said the organization also talks to students about their plans, expectations of college and prospective majors. The organization helps with such things as the FAFSA, an application required for college financial aid.
Debbie Leonard, interim principal at Mathews Elementary School, said it’s important for students to know they have the ability to go to college if they put in the work and not to let money keep them from trying.
“It’s important to give all children that hope that yes they can go to college, even if no one in their family has ever gone, they have that hope that ‘yes we can,’” she said.
The organization is currently in phase one and pays for a student’s certificate, diploma or associate degree from Piedmont Technical College or another technical school.
Future phases would pay for two years at Lander University or another institution in phase two, and a four-year bachelor’s degree in phase three.
The Greenwood Promise is available to all students in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 and students in a private school or accredited homeschool program who live in those districts’ areas.
