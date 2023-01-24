Monday marked the 100th day of learning for students in Greenwood County School District 50, and some schools in the district celebrated old school style.
Students and teachers donned grey wigs, suspenders and walking canes dressing as centenarians. One student at Merrywood wore a “World’s Greatest Grandpa” ball cap.
Some took a different approach to the 100th day.
At Mays Elementary, kindergarteners decorated their shirts with 100 of something such as buttons, lightning bolts, Band-Aids, stickers and butterflies, to name a few.
Kindergarten teacher Tracie McGovern said the project gave kids something to look forward to and celebrate their accomplishments. When they started kindergarten, she said, some might not have even been able to count to 10, but now can count to 100.
“They are able to do this project at home with their families and it kind of lets the families see what we’re doing and how much they’ve grown themselves,” McGovern said.
Kindergarteners cheered for each other during a fashion show where they displayed their 100-something outfits.
“Mays is a family, and we try to always incorporate family and togetherness and make it to where it’s not just one class, we are a team,” McGovern said.
The day also included plenty of counting other things and making necklaces and hats. The students will also write about the number 100, such as what they would do with $100 or what they would be doing if they were 100 years old.
