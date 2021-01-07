Students in the class of 2021 at Emerald and Greenwood high schools, filed into the Performing Arts Center at Greenwood High School to embrace their milestone — mid-year graduation. Their friends and families watched as each walked across the stage to receive their diploma.
Students had to apply for graduating early. The application process included writing a letter to Steve Glenn, superintendent of Greenwood County School District 50, stating their goals and reasons for wanting to graduate early.
Graduates were feeling mixed emotions about the occasion. Aniyah Brown enlisted in the navy.
“I feel awesome, but I’m going to miss my friends,” Brown said.
But Emerald Principal Jamie Blount said, “This is not the end of anything, but the beginning.”
Yolanda Mays was beaming with pride as she took pictures with her son, Jonathan Shell. He is enlisting in the Marines after graduating.
“I feel so accomplished,” Shell said.
After the students received their diplomas, they moved their tassels to the opposite side, a ceremonial gesture that signifies they have graduated.
Glenn spoke after the graduates received their diplomas, congratulating graduates on their accomplishment.
“This is the best part of my job,” Glenn said.