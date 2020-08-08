Empty classroom

Going back to school can already be daunting to prepare for, but going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be an experience no one can 100% foresee.

With the first day of classes around the corner, here are the start dates for Lakelands public and private school students:

Greenwood County School District 50 – Aug. 24

Greenwood County School District 51 – Aug. 27

Greenwood County School District 52 – Aug. 24

McCormick County School District – Aug. 17

Abbeville County School District – Aug. 17

Cambridge Academy – Thursday

Palmetto Christian Academy – Thursday

Greenwood Christian School — Aug. 19

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.