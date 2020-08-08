Going back to school can already be daunting to prepare for, but going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be an experience no one can 100% foresee.
With the first day of classes around the corner, here are the start dates for Lakelands public and private school students:
Greenwood County School District 50 – Aug. 24
Greenwood County School District 51 – Aug. 27
Greenwood County School District 52 – Aug. 24
McCormick County School District – Aug. 17
Abbeville County School District – Aug. 17
Cambridge Academy – Thursday
Palmetto Christian Academy – Thursday
Greenwood Christian School — Aug. 19