One-on-one interaction, helping people and continuous learning: these are a few reasons why current nursing students say they are drawn to this in-demand health care profession.
Haylea Jones, 21 of Hodges is a nursing student at Piedmont Technical College.
"I would love to say that I've always wanted to be a nurse, but that would not be the truth," Jones said. "All my sisters are nurses. I wanted to take a little bit of a different path. I actually started in the field of surgical technology. I graduated from here in 2019 with a diploma in surgical tech and then I went another semester and got my associate's in general technology. I started at the hospital, Self Regional, as a patient care tech. That's when I realized, 'Maybe surg tech isn't for me.'"
Surgical technologists are members of the operating team who work closely with surgeons, anesthesiologists, registered nurses and other personnel to deliver patient care before, during and after surgery.
"But, my first day of nursing clinicals, (in a nursing home) I wanted to go back the next day," Jones recalled. "I enjoyed getting to interact with people, which was different from surg tech, where my patients were unconscious for much of my time with them."
In the nursing home, Jones said she enjoyed helping patients get up and ready for their day.
"That one on one with a person was nice," she said. "I even helped a lady do word-search and crossword puzzles...Some of the patients don't have many visitors and they told us that they loved to see us."
Growing up, Jones said she experienced first-hand what a difference intuitive, caring nurses can make.
"Doctors could not figure out what was going on with me," Jones said. "I was in and out of the hospital...They finally figured out I had Crohn's disease (a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease.) I figured out very quickly the nurses who seemed to care more. They wanted to help me get better not only physically, but emotionally."
Jones said her Crohn's disease helps her empathize with patients.
"I do understand where a lot are coming from," Jones said. "Many are surprised that I want to do a physically demanding job while having that."
Jones is on track to graduate Aug. 4.
Tara Gonce, dean of PTC's health care division, said a number of PTC's nursing faculty still work in the field.
"They're able to talk about the impact nurses have had since COVID-19 began and continuing on," Gonce said. "I have not seen any decline in interest in health care, in any of our programs. I almost feel like it's been the opposite. ...Our students continue to amaze me each and every day."
Gonce said PTC has a careers preparation course that helps students determine the specialty that fits them best.
Holly Davis, PTC's interim nursing department head, has been a faculty member for a number of years and is a PTC graduate.
Davis said she routinely tells nursing students their studies and preparation are a priority, even with commitments to family and children, but the end result is that they will be equipped to care for someone in need.
"It's not until you get in the clinical environment that it dawns on you that what you read about in class is important, and it's totally different in-person," said PTC Presidential Ambassador and nursing student Alyssa Flynn, 33, of Newberry. "My first interaction with a chest tube is something I will remember."
Flynn said she started out pursuing a career in pharmacology.
"I love people and it just wasn't enough people," Flynn said of her earlier path as a pharmacy technician. "What drew me to nursing is that it's a lifelong learning thing. I will never be bored and I can go into so many different specialties with it. ...Just because nursing is hard doesn't mean you should not do it."
Flynn said she's the first person in her family to pursue nursing.
Student nurses at Lander University also say person-to-person contact is a draw to this career path.
Two, who graduated May 4, spoke with the Index-Journal ahead of receiving their bachelor of science degrees in nursing.
McKenzie Michelson, 22, of Sumter, and Meghan Philcox, 23, of Greenwood, decided on nursing in high school.
"I actually had a lot of health issues and spent time in a hospital," Philcox said. "I saw what an absolute difference nurses make. I still remember nurses I had seven or eight years ago. I decided I wanted to have that kind of an impact on other people's lives."
"When the pandemic hit, I hadn't actually gotten to go into the hospital and taken care of real patients yet," Philcox said. "But, when I did go into the hospital, it just solidified my passion."
For Michelson, the patient interaction of with nursing is what drew her to it.
In March 2020, Philcox and Michelson said they were in labs, which they had to practice at home during remote learning. Instead of sophisticated manikins in university laboratories, students used teddy bears and baby dolls.
"We had to be on camera at all times, in a continuous video for the lab period and submit it," Michelson said. "Our professors were incredible with the situation."
By August of 2020, Michelson and Philcox say student nurses began limited clinical time in hospital settings.
"Nurses are responsible for helping patients with hygiene, medication, feeding and completing doctors' orders," Michelson said.
Philcox said she's been pleased with the way experienced nurses are willing to take time to mentor students and teach them in clinical settings.
"I have a job lined up in a pediatric intensive care unit in Augusta, Georgia," Philcox said. "I also want to get some additional certifications and I'm also interested in getting my masters in nursing education."
From helping a hospitalized 6-year-old wash, braid and style her hair to caring for COVID-19 patients, Philcox said personal time with patents and treating them with dignity and respect is meaningful.
Michelson has accepted a position with an intensive care unit nurse-residency program in North Carolina.
"I'm also interested in getting additional certifications," Michelson said. "If you love people and aren't afraid to work, nursing is a good option.
"Last semester, I was taking care of a COVID-19 patient and there was some family stuff going on," Michelson said. "He was just so positive throughout the whole thing. He thanked me for all I did in caring for him."