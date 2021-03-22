IVA — Jack Hunt was many things: student, fisherman and occasionally a teacher. To many who knew him, he was one thing above all: a friend.
Nearly 80 friends gathered with his family Friday night for a lantern light memorial at Lake Secession where the 18-year-old student enjoyed his hobby. Hunt died March 12 on Lake Secession when returning from a fishing trip. The boat struck debris, which in turn, struck Hunt. The memorial was organized by his teammates on the Erskine College Bass Fishing Team.
“We all hung out together,” said Alex Cummings, one of his teammates. “He was outgoing, personable, cared about everybody and he loved to fish.”
“He was a lot better than all of us,” his teammates agreed. “He was always happy, always smiling. You totally couldn’t be mad at him. ... It was easy to be friends with him. We learned from him, mostly.”
He was super-competitive and that drive fueled his teammates’ competitive drive, they said.
Hunt liked Lake Secession because it was close to Erskine College, which the Townsville native attended on a fishing scholarship.
No matter where you were on the lake, he’d want to race you and he would beat you and he would rub it in your face, several people said. One teammate recalled beating Hunt once, but it was close.
“He may not have had the fastest boat, but he knew how to drive,” one teammate said. He had a Phoenix, one of the best bass boats out there.
His skill with a boat came from years of experience. His grandfather, Joel Barker, started teaching Jack when he was 7 years old.
“He was a skilled boat operator. That’s what made it so tragic. I was his boat captain and his biggest fan,” Barker said.
Peyton Hawkins was Hunt’s fishing partner throughout their time at Pendleton High School. He said Hunt was one of the greatest human beings all the way around. He never held a grudge.
Hawkins recalled fishing on Lake Murray with Hunt and his grandfather. Hunt was on the boat, trying to make a sandwich. When he attempted to squeeze out mustard, it spewed into his face.
On another occasion, Hunt was setting spy bait on a line. He cut the line in the wrong place and the sky bait sunk like a rock.
“He was the best fisherman I ever knew,” Hawkins said. Without Hunt and his grandfather, Hawkins said he wouldn’t be the fisherman he is.
“I won’t be fishing for a while,” Hawkins said. It’s just too soon. He tried to go fishing the other day and couldn’t do it. It won’t last forever, he said. He’ll fish again.
Porter McLeod, Hunt’s fishing partner from a middle school fishing team, recalled his sense of adventure. They were always together on the lake, lighting bonfires on land and on 4-wheelers in the winter.
“He was definitely a teacher. He was a better fisherman than me,” McLeod said and pondered how far Hunt could have gone.
Hunt received many awards including Bassmaster High School All American All State 2020, Angler of the Year-third place points standing 2019-20, Bassmaster High School All American All State 2019, Bassmaster High School All American Honorable Mention 2018, PBC Adult Trail-second place points standing 2018, Angler of the Year-second place, 2017-18, Forest Wood Cup, Back to School Bash winner 8/2017, Angler of the Year-first place, 2016-17, and Anderson District 4 Superintendents Award-2nd place team in State, 2016.
He also volunteered with Hank Parker’s Outdoor Dream Foundation where he assisted a child with a terminal illness on a fishing trip. He also volunteered with Street Reach Ministries and Fully Equipped Fishing Ministries-Anderson County Kids Fishing Rodeo.
His work developing his angling skills was geared toward a career as a professional fisherman, his grandfather said.
Jack practically fished pretty much all the time, testing lures in pools, ponds and lakes, developing skills in deep water and shallow water, learning how to maneuver on a lake and how fish respond to patterns, Barker said. Hunt also studied anglers because those were the ones he would have to beat in the future.
Jack also spent time networking, making friends and developing contacts in the sport, he said.
Baker lauded his grandson’s work ethic.
“He was the most driven kid I’ve ever seen,” Barker said, recalling that he and Jack spent up to 70 days a year fishing. Jack would wake up at 4 a.m. to fish. If he had free time, he was going to be fishing.
“He was one of the best I’ve ever seen. He was going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
His parents, Lee and Beth Hunt, summed up their son simply: “To know Jack was to love Jack.”