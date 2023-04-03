Whether they’re ready to leave or not, the seniors in Ninety Six High School’s indoor percussion ensemble have some big feelings about their final season.

The group is just a few competitions and a couple of weeks away from heading to Ohio for the world championships again, and are preparing to compete in open class, facing tougher competition and performing a harder show than usual.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags