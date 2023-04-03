Whether they’re ready to leave or not, the seniors in Ninety Six High School’s indoor percussion ensemble have some big feelings about their final season.
The group is just a few competitions and a couple of weeks away from heading to Ohio for the world championships again, and are preparing to compete in open class, facing tougher competition and performing a harder show than usual.
Senior Joshua Allen said he’s sad it’s his last year but glad his group of seniors is going out after two phenomenal years — with competing in a higher class this year and making third in the world last year.
Of the 26 kids in the ensemble, eight are seniors. Half are still in middle school, a make-up director Torey Riser called “balanced at both ends.”
The seniors are emotional about things coming so close to an end.
Brooke Smith said she doesn’t ever want to leave. “The energy here and the people just make it all very memorable,” she said.
The seniors look back on their years together fondly, with some having been in the program for six years.
“We’ve all progressed so much,” Allen said.
“We all matured together,” Catherine Gleissner said.
“We all grew up with this program,” Smith said.
Skylar Evans remembers she and Allen having a conversation behind the mats during their eighth grade year. Each year, the seniors get to keep a signed drum head from their first show.
“Josh and I were talking in eighth grade saying ‘That’s going to be us one day’ and now it is,” Evans said. “So it’s really emotional for us.”
Halee Smith said she was set on last year being her final year, planning to just work this year.
“And then we got third at worlds and I was like ‘Hmm, no I can’t, I can’t quit.”
Riser said the season has been tough, with running a harder show that has more intermediate skills, but they’ve gotten off to a good start and have beaten last year’s score. The promotion to open class has been tough, but there are a couple of other groups in the state that were also promoted, so the local competition has been good, he said.
“So we’ve really been pushing the kids and we’re just kind of in that grind mode part of the season now where we’re trying to perfect everything and get towards the end,” Riser said.
This year’s show is about working.
“A lot of us, we just talk a lot about how much we all work,” he said.
“We spend so much time here, the amount of time these kids practice and our parents volunteer, it’s a lot and every time we pick a show we try to pick something the kids can relate to in a way and what do our kids at Ninety Six do a lot and what do they do well? They work hard, they work a lot.”
The band has a few more stops before they go to the world championships in mid-April. The group will perform a send-off show at 8 p.m. April 18 at the new Ninety Six High School.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.