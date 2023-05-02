With overwhelming support in the Legislature, a new bill would seek to penalize people out on bond for a violent crime who are then convicted of a second violent offense. One local legislator was the sole vote in the state House seeking an even stricter version of this bill.
House Bill 3532 requires an extra five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of a violent crime while out on bond for a separate, previous charge. It would also make courts post full cash bonds for anyone charged with a violent crime while out on bond or pretrial release.
The bill, filed in December, passed the House in early March before the Senate took it under consideration and made some amendments. The biggest change the Senate made was to add language that would expand the bill past violent crimes to include “any felony offense involving a firearm” in many of its provisions, expanding the scope of the bill.
The bill is part of a broader push by law enforcement groups and Gov. Henry McMaster to close what they’ve called the “revolving door” of repeat offenders.
Greenwood has seen recent cases of people being charged in connection with a violent crime while out on bond. In January, Onjayla Wiggins was arrested in connection to the death of an unborn child while she was out on a $65,000 bond awaiting trial on a 2020 murder count in Anderson County. Christopher Longshore Jr. was arrested in July 2022 and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an Uptown bar, but he was out on bond at the time pending trial for a 2016 shooting that injured four people at another Greenwood restaurant.
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said he liked the Senate’s amendments to the bill that would have expanded the scope of charges.
“They added the firearm offenses to the violent offenses that would make it more difficult to get bail for repeat offenses,” McCravy said. “We must pass this bill and do our part to stop the revolving door for violent criminals in our state.”
After the Senate’s amendments passed, the bill returned to the House where state Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, amended the bill to remove much of the Senate’s language broadening the bill’s reach to gun-related offenses. Even prior to the Senate amendments, critics of the bill said the changes were broad and might run the risk of having people found not guilty of their initial charge being wrongly punished with a five-year sentence for a crime they didn’t commit.
Newton’s rollback of the Senate’s language passed 110-1, with McCravy as the sole no vote. He said he tried to get the Senate’s language in the original House version of the bill, and preferred to include gun-related offenses.
“The bill will probably go to a conference committee now, and I’m hoping it will include gun crimes as well as the violent crimes,” he said.
For freshman state Rep. Daniel Gibson, R-Greenwood, the bill is one piece of a broader effort to tighten the judicial system, address case backlogs and crack down on violent crime.
“Too many people are bonded out too easily, and not being held accountable,” he said.
