With overwhelming support in the Legislature, a new bill would seek to penalize people out on bond for a violent crime who are then convicted of a second violent offense. One local legislator was the sole vote in the state House seeking an even stricter version of this bill.

House Bill 3532 requires an extra five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of a violent crime while out on bond for a separate, previous charge. It would also make courts post full cash bonds for anyone charged with a violent crime while out on bond or pretrial release.

