Urban-inspired street art has come to Uptown Greenwood at the Uptown Market.
Connecticut-based graffiti artist Ryan “ARCY” Christenson has been commissioned to create a “paint-splashed style” mural on plywood, affixed to the back of a brick building at the market complex. His artist name is a play on his initials, R.C.
The Greenwood-inspired design reflects the city’s railroad history, the South Carolina Festival of Flowers signature topiary display and more, including ARCY’s hidden trademark, a tiny Mickey Mouse hidden in the work for keen eyes to spot.
The “hidden Mickey” mural tradition started for ARCY in 2015, while on a live painting tour and a stop in Marceline, Missouri, the hometown of Walt Disney. There is the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, located in the restored Santa Fe Railroad Depot in Marceline, Missouri.
“I’ve always been an avid Disney fan,” ARCY said. “I do hidden Mickeys in every piece that I create. I do it for my little boys, ages 9 and 7.”
In his early teen years, ARCY, now 34, was inspired by street art, seeing graffiti art on day train trips from southern Connecticut into New York City, but he said he’s been into art since the time he “could pick up a Crayon.”
“I was inspired by all the bright colors and self-expression,” ARCY said, noting graffiti’s origins are a bit like “leaving your mark wherever you can” but he said it got a negative reputation because people were doing it without permission.
Early on in his career, ARCY said he knew he wanted to go in a positive, public art direction.
“I wanted to be a good role model for my children and to beautify communities,” ARCY said.
In 2015, ARCY embarked on a live-painting mural tour. Since then, he’s painted in almost all 50 states and started creating canvases for Disney Fine Art.
“This is definitely an extension of my live-event painting,” ARCY said of Greenwood’s mural. “Cities will hear that I’m coming into town and will propose a project. I was in Atlanta before coming here. It broadens my reach and the communities I get to visit. ... It’s creating landmarks in these communities. ... I actually value the smaller, tight-knit communities.”
Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. and Discover Greenwood sent ARCY ideas to include in his Greenwood mural.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood development director said she was first introduced to ARCY’s murals in Florence, where he will be for that city’s Pecan Festival in November.
“We thought this would be a really neat fit,” Hudson said, of the mural project. “The Uptown Market is a replica of a train depot that once was here. ... We would love to do this again.”
Hudson said this is the first mural painted in Uptown since amendments have been made to the Uptown overlay district allowing for this type of art.
“They told me trains are big here (in Greenwood) and that the topiary festival is big,” ARCY said. “In researching, I saw that the elephant topiary is one of the most photographed. It’s (the mural) got a very earthy organic color scheme with some bright florals.”
“It’s hard to be taught how to do this. You have to develop your own technique and can control with the spray cans. I had a great group of guys, local to where I lived, that were doing it at the time and I was immersing myself. ... We really kind of spear-headed doing a lot of public graffiti art murals. That was what led me to go in my own direction doing public art.”
These days, ARCY said his graffiti art is full of imagery to which all can relate, not just graffiti letters.
“But, I’m never ever hiding my graffiti roots,” ARCY said. “That’s why you see my paint splatter style. It has that edgy feel to it, but also photo-realism, showing that I am a trained, skilled artist and not just a graffiti punk. ... I feel like you can’t be taught art. It’s creativity.”