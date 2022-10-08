Ware Shoals alumnus Jess Howard says he knew Billy Ray Medlin “ever since I was old enough to recognize people.”
Howard describes himself as a “little snot-nosed kid” in everyone’s way who was always just around.
But Billy Ray treated him with respect, recognizing him as just a little boy trying to fit in with the teenagers.
Now Howard is showing that respect back, and recently requested a gate at the school’s football stadium be named for Medlin.
Teenaged hero
In August 1954, Billy Ray Medlin was gearing up for his senior year at Ware Shoals High School.
The halfback had scored 90 points in his junior year season on the football field, but those points didn’t come without consequences.
According to Howard, Medlin had suffered several injuries in his football career and was advised not to play anymore.
Howard and a 1954 story in the Index-Journal had similar things to say about Medlin’s reaction.
The piece, published Sept. 2, quotes Medlin as telling his father, “If I die, I’d rather die on a football field because I love the game.”
Medlin was an 18-year-old who Howard said a year earlier had joined the National Guard at the end of the Korean War. He was a student who, as newspaper articles from the time proclaim, was a model citizen and beloved by many.
And he was going to play football.
According to the same Index-Journal article, Medlin took a knee to the back of the head on Aug. 31 during a scrimmage in Greenwood against Greenwood High.
He appeared shaken up, it said, and he complained of not feeling well to a coach, then collapsed.
He would be taken to the hospital and into surgery. He died the next day, Sept. 1, 1954 — one day before the start of his senior year.
Another report in the same edition of the Index-Journal bore the headline “Saddened Ware Shoals Students Begin New Year This Morning.” It said enrollment figures might not be conclusive because some students didn’t officially register for school in the wake of the tragedy.
The superintendent at the time, Marion Boyd Camak, said in the story that the first day of school seemed more like a funeral.
“The boy was actually outstanding in every respect. He just had average grades in class, but as a school citizen he was held in high regard by students and teachers alike.”
C.D. Bolen, then-principal of the Ware Shoals elementary school, called Billy a “first rate boy who apparently had no bad habits and commanderd (sic) the respect of everyone.”
The head coach at the time, Tom Seltzer, was quoted as telling Medlin’s father that he saw Billy as his own son.
“He was a clean living boy, easy to teach and he obeyed training rules as well as listening to constructive advice,” Seltzer said.
Medlin’s funeral was Sept. 3.
“I think every kid in Ware Shoals went to that funeral,” Howard said. There was a 21-gun salute, he said.
“Everybody needs a role model and everybody needs a hero,” he said.
“Bill Ray was a role model to those that knew him, to those that were in school with him. A hero to kids that were younger than him, like myself, that looked up to him. Everybody needs one of those and Ware Shoals does not have that now.”
Kids in the youth program in town wanted the No. 21 jersey, Howard said. As far as they were concerned, Medlin was a hero.
Howard said Camak and the high school principal told the school the No. 21 jersey would never be used again at Ware Shoals.
According to the newspaper article, Camak referred to permanently retiring the number in a first-day assembly, and said several teammates wanted to see Medlin’s jersey retired and placed in the building as a reminder of his “ability and sportsmanship.”
The number was retired, but over the years has shown up on the field, to Howard’s shock.
Hornet pride
“I got my hackles up,” Howard said of seeing the number on the field.
After a reminder from Howard, the number had been taken off again. But Howard suggested the school do more. He went to the district with an idea to name the gate into Tommy Davis Field for Medlin. He doesn’t want the story of Billy Ray Medlin to slip away, he said.
The school district’s board of trustees considered the idea, but the recommendation was withdrawn by the administration earlier this month because of a conflict with policy that dictates naming recommendations come from “school and community groups.”
A No. 21 jersey was framed in the school previously, but one of Medlin’s family members asked for it and the school didn’t think it was right to keep it when the family wanted it, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
She said the district plans to get another No. 21 jersey and frame in the school’s hallway. They did not have the original, she said, but it will be something symbolic so that students know the story.
“We’re going to keep it out in front of everybody,” she said.
The Ware Shoals pride that lived in those young kids that idolized Medlin and spurred Howard to want to keep his story alive lives on.
Ware Shoals is all about relationships, Sprouse said. One way relationships are cultivated is through the single-feeder system — kids in the district go to school with one another from their first day of kindergarten through graduation.
They even come back to the district.
Sprouse said on opening day each year, all the employees who went to school in Ware Shoals come on the stage.
“We look out and we see a lot fewer people in the audience.”
“I think it goes back to that pride as well and coming home and continuing that great education they received when they were here,” she said.
Hornets also take care of each other.
Sprouse said student council at Christmastime raised more than $20,000 to provide gifts for children in poverty. Multiple times, when a principal or student faced cancer, the district raised money.
“We have people who literally may not have enough for themselves, but yet they’re going to give to somebody else, they’re going to help somebody else,” she said.
“Because they care, they genuinely care about each other.”
Billy Ray Medlin cared about Ware Shoals football, his country and his peers. The retirement of his jersey and the 21-gun salute show they cared right back.
The 1955 yearbook included a page dedicated to Medlin.
“We reserve this page to the memory of Billy Ray Medlin, who, in every field of endeavor, won our love, our respect, and our affection; and who, in giving his life for the sport he loved, inspired us with something of his own idealism,” it reads.
“He was a friend, a classmate, and an inspiration to this class of 1955.”