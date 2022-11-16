It’s almost second nature to pull over when a funeral procession passes.
But is it the law? The short answer is no.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said no law says you have to pull over, but most people do it as common courtesy.
“They’re not breaking the law if they choose not to pull over. A lot of people will do it. We’ll be in one lane on a four-lane highway and people going the same way are passing the procession. But people will stop out of respect,” he said.
However, when the blue lights from the officer leading the procession come on, you don’t have a choice. Not abiding by this is considered disregarding blue lights.
Those part of a procession should turn on their emergency flashers and keep as close as possible to fill any gaps.
For other drivers, it’s important to be mindful of intersections and proceed with caution as the procession passes through.
“We don’t have the manpower to block every intersection we go through. Usually the same officers are also answering calls — there have been times where we couldn’t do it because we’ve been so backed up. But most of it is just about being respectful,” Chaudoin said.
Carol Harley with Harley Funeral Home and Crematory said seeing people show respect for the families is good, but she stressed the importance of safety while navigating roadways.
“Safety is the number one issue and people should never try to stop if it’s going to impede with other traffic. If they are in an area where they can pull over, we view that as very respectful,” Harley said.
She added that folks who are in the procession also need to be aware of their surroundings to make sure any oncoming traffic has stopped.
“Other drivers are still responsible for following the rules of the road. Be as respectful as you can, but follow the traffic rules,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.
