Hearse

While most people pull over for funeral processions out of respect for the family, it is not by law required for anyone to do so. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said, however, you can find yourself in some trouble if you disregard the blue lights from the officer leading the procession.

It’s almost second nature to pull over when a funeral procession passes.

But is it the law? The short answer is no.

